Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts possible across the Southern Great Basin. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO