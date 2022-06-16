ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

'One Piece' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Tamagotchi Collab

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating its 25th anniversary, One Piece has joined forces with Bandai to create a range of co-branded Tamagotchi. Dubbed “Choppertchi,” the mini devices spotlight the anime franchise’s popular character Chopper, who embarks on...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Appears in "University Gold"

Drake continues his partnership with Nike with images of a new colorway of the NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra emerging online. This time around, the sneaker arrives in a “Black/University Gold” makeover. The leather upper, mesh tongue, interior lining and midsole arrive in jet black, while the yellow “University Gold” hue adds a pop of contrast on the mini Swoosh as well as the Air unit. The accent color is further seen on the Swoosh on the toe box, in addition to the outsole, tongue tag and eyelets. Highlighting the collaboration, NOCTA’s branding is found on the footbed alongside the Swoosh.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Accessorize Your Fur Baby With laēlap's Handmade Personalized Necklaces

New York-based dog boutique laēlap has debuted its first collection of accessories for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The range is comprised of handmade personalized necklaces, which make the perfect substitute for dog collars. Available in yellow “Starla,” pink “dahlia,” green “gaia” and blue “caela,” the pieces feature a mix of different beads and hues for a vibrant look. If you want to go the extra mile, dress your fur baby in a chic crewneck or raincoat. Take a closer look at the offerings above.
APPAREL
Hypebae

NOAH x adidas Originals Reunite for SS22 Collaboration

NOAH and adidas Originals are set to deliver their final collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2022 season, following their longstanding partnership featuring the Vintage Runner and the Rod Laver Super. The finale of the collaboration features a range of cozy essentials, including a white knit pullover sweater, pinstripe track pants and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Gatlopp: Hell of a Game review – supernatural board-game yarn is a low-budget Jumanji

A kindred spirit to Jumanji, this film is centred on a supernatural board game its four protagonists must win before sunrise to avoid being trapped for all eternity playing it. It’s to director Alberto Belli’s credit that his comedy drums up a sizeable proportion of the 1995 film’s fun on a fraction of the budget. Decidedly only for players aged 16 and above, like all great board games Gatlopp gives a vague impression of imparting significant life wisdom, but actually is mostly concerned with making sure everyone has as good a time as possible.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Supreme Has a Nike Shox Ride 2 Collab on the Way

Supreme continues its ongoing partnership with Nike, gearing up for a Shox Ride 2 release this season. The kicks were first previewed in the streetwear brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, which highlighted a range of graphic apparel items. Arriving in black, the sneakers are constructed with mesh underlays along with warped overlays, nubuck mudguards and leather collars. A Swoosh subtly appears on the sides while hints of white are added to the toe box, as well as the sole unit featuring Supreme’s iconic box logo. Spotlighting the collaboration, the insole is splashed in the New York imprint’s signature red hue.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Our Legacy Delivers Technical, Minimalist Looks in SS23 "Luft" Collection

Our Legacy landed in Milan for the first time to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Fashion Week Men’s. The Swedish brand’s latest range is dubbed “Luft,” which is Swedish for “air.” As suggested, the collection takes inspiration from the elements of air with minimalist, breezy styles contrasted with heavier garments such as leather biker jackets. Keeping to a simple palette of black and white, creative director Cristopher Nying plays around with silhouettes and materials, using a soft silk fabric to craft jumpers while pairing knit sweaters with a knee-length skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Nike Dips the Dunk Low in "Prism Pink"

Another pink iteration of Nike‘s Dunk Low is set to drop this month. Dressed in “Prism Pink,” the upcoming silhouette comes in a monochromatic design from heel to toe. Apart from the upper’s leather material, the toe box and quarter sport a textured look, which features a shinier finish when it catches the light. The baby pink stitching and sole unit round off the tonal footwear style.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Introduces Pink Iteration of System.23 Clogs

Jordan Brand is adding more cozy, comfy footwear to its catalog, unveiling a pink version of its System.23 clog first introduced earlier this month. The silhouette can be worn in two ways, arriving with a rubber shell and a neoprene sock bootie that can be removed for a summer-ready look. The inner lining is dressed in Jordan Brand’s signature elephant print, while the outer rubber clog is covered in a pastel pink hue. Perforations are added to the upper, while the Jumpman logo appears on the sides and footbed to complete the design.
APPAREL

