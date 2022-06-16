'One Piece' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Tamagotchi Collab

A kindred spirit to Jumanji, this film is centred on a supernatural board game its four protagonists must win before sunrise to avoid being trapped for all eternity playing it. It’s to director Alberto Belli’s credit that his comedy drums up a sizeable proportion of the 1995 film’s fun on a fraction of the budget. Decidedly only for players aged 16 and above, like all great board games Gatlopp gives a vague impression of imparting significant life wisdom, but actually is mostly concerned with making sure everyone has as good a time as possible.

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO