Detroit, MI

Tigers start 4-game series at home against the Rangers

 5 days ago
Texas Rangers (29-33, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-38, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers to begin a four-game series.

Detroit has a 15-20 record in home games and a 24-38 record overall. The Tigers have an 11-30 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas has a 29-33 record overall and a 15-15 record in road games. The Rangers are 2-11 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has six doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 6-for-30 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 16-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Steele Walker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

