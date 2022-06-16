Sweet Condesa Pastries to Move into San Francisco

Sweet Condesa Pastries , a local bakery specializing in Filipino and Latin-inspired desserts, will be moving into a bigger production facility this summer. Owner Melody Lorenzo recently announced via Instagram that a lease has been signed on the former Tselogs space at 518 S. Van Ness Ave. in the Mission District .

The facility will serve as Sweet Condesa Pastries’ main production hub and order pick-up spot. Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign, plus the generosity of her mentor and dear friend, Tselogs founder Chel Gilla, Lorenzo is thrilled to be able to expand her business and further pursue her passion.

Lorenzo launched Sweet Condesa Pastries in 2017 as a dessert catering company specializing in Filipino and Latin-inspired flavors for mini pastries and cakes. When the pandemic put many weddings and large events on hold, Lorenzo began selling her products at the San Ramon Farmers Market.

It didn’t take long before people traveled to San Ramon from all over the Bay Area to get their hands on Lorenzo’s specialty pies, which come in delicious Filipino flavors such as Halo-Halo, Pandan, Turon, Ube, and Calamansi.

Now that events are back on the rise, new opportunities for Sweet Condesa Pastries are flooding in, which makes the new production facility all the more necessary. Lorenzo anticipates moving in officially this August.

For more information, visit sweetcondesapastries.com .

Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .