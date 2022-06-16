Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for some; Heat advisory in effect for entire region

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Champaign, Clark, Clinton and Greene counties until 9 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for the entire region.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Heat Advisory until 8pm

Passing shower or storm today

Dry and less humid weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: It is hot again. Storm Center 7 meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says highs will be in the low to mid 90s and the heat index will be over 100 again.

Temperatures Today

A passing shower or storm is possible by late afternoon and evening, mainly in southern and eastern Miami Valley. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds but the chances will diminish after sunset.

FRIDAY: We could see clouds and showers south of Dayton to start but will clear out for sunshine and not as muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Garden Forecast

SATURDAY: A big break from the humidity! Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s with sunshine and a few clouds.

SUNDAY: A great day with highs in the low 80s. It will be mostly sunny and dry. There is a very low chance of a shower at night.

Heat Index this Week

MONDAY: Another overall nice day but it will begin to warm up again. Highs will be 90. We could see a passing shower north but most spots will stay dry.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid again with highs in the low 90s. It will be very muggy again; we will see sunshine and a few clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot one with highs in the middle 90s. There will be sunshine early then some afternoon clouds and the chance for a passing thunderstorm.

