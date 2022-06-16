ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for some; Heat advisory in effect for entire region

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Champaign, Clark, Clinton and Greene counties until 9 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for the entire region.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Heat Advisory until 8pm
  • Passing shower or storm today
  • Dry and less humid weekend

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: It is hot again. Storm Center 7 meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says highs will be in the low to mid 90s and the heat index will be over 100 again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwNWg_0gCQwwFB00
Temperatures Today

A passing shower or storm is possible by late afternoon and evening, mainly in southern and eastern Miami Valley. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds but the chances will diminish after sunset.

FRIDAY: We could see clouds and showers south of Dayton to start but will clear out for sunshine and not as muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2F6s_0gCQwwFB00
Garden Forecast

SATURDAY: A big break from the humidity! Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s with sunshine and a few clouds.

SUNDAY: A great day with highs in the low 80s. It will be mostly sunny and dry. There is a very low chance of a shower at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SiCw_0gCQwwFB00
Heat Index this Week

MONDAY: Another overall nice day but it will begin to warm up again. Highs will be 90. We could see a passing shower north but most spots will stay dry.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid again with highs in the low 90s. It will be very muggy again; we will see sunshine and a few clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot one with highs in the middle 90s. There will be sunshine early then some afternoon clouds and the chance for a passing thunderstorm.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Airline shortages, issues force cancellation of thousands of flights

DAYTON — The summer vacation season has not officially started yet, but the nation’s airlines already appear to be overwhelmed. On Sunday, nearly 1,000 flights were cancelled, and thousands were delayed. News Center 7′s James Rider takes a look at what local travelers are dealing with amid the thousands of disruptions in recent days.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews on scene of Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Springfield that started late Monday night. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 700 block of Summer Street around 11:00 p.m. >>Fire damages 4 apartment units in Bellbrook; No injuries reported. Fire has been...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
County
Greene County, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped, 2 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Dayton. Crews responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of North Main Street and East Siebenthaler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Montgomery County dispatch said that one person was trapped in his car but fire crews...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews have extinguished a house fire in Dayton that started late Saturday night. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, crews were called to a working house fire on the 4400 block of Genesee Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed damage to the exterior of...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index
WHIO Dayton

4 injured in crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Four people were injured in a crash in Fairborn Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the intersection of OH-444 and Kauffman Avenue to reports of an accident with injuries around 5:30 p.m. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that two people were trapped in their vehicle. Four people were...
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy