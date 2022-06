KENOSHA—She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 13, 2022. She was born and raised in Kenosha, WI. This is where she met the love of her life, William “Spider” Glembocki. They were married on April 25, 1959 in Kenosha. Soon after they moved to Bristol, WI.

