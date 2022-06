CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emotions are high as a family feels they are no longer safe in their home after a man tried setting their door on fire. Champaign firefighters and police officers responded to the Town Center Apartments near Costco early Saturday morning following the incident, which was caught on camera. The suspect is seen pouring lighter fluid on the Teague family’s door and trying to set it on fire.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO