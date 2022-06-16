ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, June 16, 2022

By katie-wiedel
 3 days ago

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, June 16, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20...

City of Lakewood commemorates and honors Juneteenth

In keeping with the ideals of Lakewood’s Community Dialogue on Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Lakewood Mayor Steve Croft has issued a proclamation on behalf of the entire City Council honoring Juneteenth. The proclamation reads in part: “…WHEREAS, the horrors and human indignity of slavery forever remain a part...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Capo Unified Board Halts Putting Dana Hills Bond Measure on November Election Ballot

DANA POINT, CA
Coast District appoints Elizabeth Dorn Parker as Trustee for Area 5

The Coast Community College District Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Elizabeth Dorn Parker to serve as Trustee for Area 5 through December 9, 2022. Her term will begin on July 9, following the retirement of David A. Grant. The selection of Dr. Parker was made during a special meeting of the Board on June 15, following an open search.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Time limits on outdoor watering as Lakewood moves to Stage 2

Because Lakewood is fortunate to get all its water from aquifers directly beneath the city that have not been impacted as much by the statewide drought, our community has been among the last in California to have significant conservation rules imposed by the state government. However, given the increasing severity...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Garden Grove helps community understand homelessness through Homelessness 101 class

The City of Garden Grove, in collaboration with Orange County United Way and United to End Homelessness, is hosting a free virtual Homelessness 101 class to provide information and answer some of the most frequently asked questions about homelessness in Orange County. The class takes place on Monday, June 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom or by phone. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3xB9ckq. Call-in information will be automatically emailed through Zoom. Registration will close on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
How Orange County is Celebrating Juneteenth

Last year, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. In California last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance.” However, California has yet to make it a state holiday where state workers are able to take a new paid day off. State employees may take the day off on June 19 instead of using their annual personal holiday on another day.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
One month remains until Garden Grove starts accepting Council Member, Mayoral nomination papers

Beginning Monday, July 18, 2022, the City of Garden Grove will be accepting nomination papers for Mayor, and three Council Member seats for Districts 1, 3, and 4, for the November 8, 2022 election. The deadline to file the completed paperwork is Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Paperwork must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office at Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Orange County Company expands line of imported African Dream Foods Sauces, Salts And Seasonings

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA African Dream Foods wants to bring Peri-Peri and African spices to a global audience while at the same time enable purchasers to contribute to wildlife conservation simply by consuming our delicious products. African Dream Foods has launched their exciting new brand of sauces and spices inspired by the culture and flavors of Africa. With operations in both Orange County and South Africa, all products are developed and imported directly from Africa while carefully being made with all natural ingredients. Proceeds from all products will benefit conservation efforts and organizations in Africa.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OCTA continues to fulfill promises to voters through Measure M

The Measure M Taxpayer Oversight Committee has determined for the 31st consecutive year that the Measure M transportation investment plan is being delivered as promised to the voters of Orange County. The Taxpayer Oversight Committee held its annual Measure M public hearing Tuesday, June 14, and unanimously found that the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Renaissance ClubSport In Aliso Viejo Brings The Gym Experience Fully Outdoors

Orange County Gym Takes Workouts Outside to Fight COVID-19 (ALISO VIEJO, CA) Serving Aliso Viejo, Laguna Beach and surrounding areas, Renaissance ClubSport has officially brought their popular indoor gym setup completely outdoors. In the wake of California’s efforts to prioritize safety during the Covid-19 Pandemic, ClubSport has created a solution for fitness enthusiasts, making their top-tier fitness destination available while most other gyms remain temporarily closed. Fitness equipment, classes, pool access and childcare are now all available daily for ClubSport members and hotel guests. As other gyms like Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness locations remain temporarily closed; ClubSport’s fitness equipment, classes, pool access, spa (massage), restaurant and childcare are all open and available outdoors.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Long Beach Classic Half & 5K announces title sponsor

Long Beach Classic Half & 5K is excited to announce that they have a Title Charity Sponsor, the Community Action Team (CAT), based in Long Beach, CA. The main purpose of Justin Rudd’s Community Action Team (CAT) is to promote social well-being among the general public. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation governed by a board of directors, contributions to CAT are tax deductible and are used to help produce quality events within the community that benefit children, animals, education, the arts and the environment.
LONG BEACH, CA
Governor Newsom honors fallen El Monte Police Department Corporal and Officer

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana of the El Monte Police Department:. “Jennifer and I join Californians in mourning Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, two brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their tragic loss is a painful reminder of the risks our women and men in law enforcement face every day fulfilling the oath they were sworn to uphold. Our hearts are with their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and the people of El Monte.”
EL MONTE, CA
OC Musicians Jam Online

Music Industry leader MixOne Sound facilitates allow Musicians, preforming artists, and video production to Continue working through the COVID-19 Crisis. Orange County, CA MixOne Sound, based locally in Orange County, has created a unique state-of-the-art stream and broadcast sound stage solution for artists, organizations, creatives and many others. With the ongoing pandemic and abrupt changes in the music industry, artists in Orange County and beyond have been forced to quickly pivot into mostly online formats of performance and promotion. MixOne Sound is bringing artists content to their audience while also adhering to social distancing and group gathering guidelines. Most people in the industry work as independent contractors and don’t qualify for unemployment insurance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Panoringan: What’s New In Orange County’s Food Halls

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, June 15

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Council Renews Police Services Contract for FY 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, CA

