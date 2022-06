While the pandemic isn't officially over, it seems the worst of it is behind us which has led nearly every country artist to get back on the road a tour like they used to. The Tri-State has been fortunate enough to see a number of those artists add us to their itinerary, including Morgan Wallen who played to a sold-out crowd at the Ford Center in April, along with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, and others who are all scheduled to stop by before the year is through. 2022 has definitely been a good year so far for concert fans, particularly country concert fans, and it just got better with the announcement that Brantley Gilbert will be dropping by the Ford Center for a show on his 2022 tour.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO