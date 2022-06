YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we will be cooler than what we felt yesterday, but still staying slightly above normal. Average for today's date is 104-degrees. Stronger winds will pick up this afternoon with winds of 10 to 25 MPH. Winds will increase this evening with possible wind gusts up to 35 MPH. Blowing dust and sand is possible, make sure to take precautions when behind the wheel.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO