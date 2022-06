DENVER (AP) — It’s no secret Tampa Bay has played more hockey over the past two years than any other team in the NHL. That may — finally — be taking a toll on the two-time defending champ Lightning against the Colorado Avalanche, who took a much shorter route to the Stanley Cup Final and lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 going into Game 3 on Monday in Tampa.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO