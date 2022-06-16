ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Buck & Rider’s Long Awaited Scottsdale Location to Open Late Fall

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago

If you’ve been waiting for Buck & Rider’s Scottsdale location since we announced it last year , we have an update for you. The restaurant is currently still under construction at what will be 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. in the Shops at Chauncey Ranch .

Buck & Rider is the seafood and steak offering from LGO Hospitality, who anticipates welcoming guests at this new location in November 2022 . “This is a burgeoning area of Scottsdale, and an ideal spot for our second location,” says LGO Hospitality Vice President of Growth and Development, Emily Collins.

“Opening an authentic Buck & Rider location in this area of town gives us the ability to share our vitality, vim and vigor with the local community of North Scottsdale. Our goal has always been to bring the freshest seafood possible to Phoenix.” From their Shrimp Scampi Risotto to their Fresh Blue Crab Cakes, Buck & Rider is one of the Valley’s best seafood destinations.

The restaurant sources their seafood directly from fishermen around the world, picking up the selections at the airport every single morning. Buck & Rider also offers Certified Angus Steaks from their own proprietary LGO Reserve Beef.

In addition to their upcoming Scottsdale restaurant, Buck & Rider also will also be coming to Gilbert in 2023 . Until then, you can visit the original location in Arcadia. For more information, visit www.buckandrider.com .



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Father's Day 2022 is Here. Treat Dad at these 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants

Haven't made Father's Day plans yet? Not to worry. The Valley isn't shy about celebrating fathers. A fancy steak dinner, a casual brunch, or enjoying lunch while listening to live music are just some of the options available for eager sons and daughters. Check out these 10 places to make dad feel special on Sunday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Scottsdale, AZ
Restaurants
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Gilbert, AZ
KTAR.com

Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket worth $84,000 sold in Tempe

PHOENIX — One lucky Fantasy 5 player in the Valley hit the jackpot Thursday night and holds a ticket that is worth $84,000. The ticket was sold at a Walmart located at the intersection of Rural Road and Southern Avenue in Tempe, according to a press release. The winning...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

X Club: First members-only social club opening in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A new social club in downtown Phoenix is the first of its kind and offers a rooftop lounge, fully equipped gym and pool. X Phoenix, located near Van Buren and 2nd Avenue, is not only a residential building but also a membership social club called X Club, which focuses on creativity, health and wellness.
PHOENIX, AZ
Elaina Verhoff

The Brokery Expanding with New Scottsdale Location

The Brokery, which has established itself as the “relentlessly local” Valley real estate brokerage, is adding a fourth location in Scottsdale. Co-owners Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman closed on the purchase of the new office space on May 23. Located on the first level of the Safari Drive luxury condominium building on Scottsdale Road north of Camelback, the new 2,000 square-foot space will host The Brokery's newest office, including an inviting business lounge area that Safari Drive residents are welcome to enjoy. The Brokery is working with architect Kyle Miller on the build-out of the space, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Collins
ABC 15 News

Looking back at the wettest days in Phoenix history

The Valley is known for being hot and dry, but that certainly wasn’t the case in September 2014. Sept. 8, 2014, was the wettest day in Phoenix history. The official gauge at Sky Harbor International Airport caught 3.30” of rainfall that day, with other areas of the Valley seeing between 3 and 5 inches of rain.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

At least 3 Valley cities won't have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

At least three Valley cities won’t shoot off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. A product shortage was forecast back in January by a Missouri-based fireworks-wholesaler and manufacturer. Chandler cites a national shortage for not having fireworks this year. The city plans to substitute a five-minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular New York Style Pizza Chain Opening New Location

A new pizza joint is open and ready to serve.Foad Roshan/Unsplash. There’s nothing like that perfect slice of pizza to make everything else feel a little better. Whether it’s after a hard day on the job, following a sporting loss, or the last episode of your favorite television show just aired, few things can lend that pick-me-up feeling like pizza. And for fans of New York-style pizza, there’s good news, because one of the most popular metro Phoenix brands has launched its sixth location.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Crab Cakes#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#E Mayo Blvd#Chauncey Ranch#Lgo Hospitality#Certified Angus Steaks#Lgo Reserve Beef
Elaina Verhoff

Camelot Homes Announces New North Scottsdale Luxury Community

Following the success of the Bronco community, Camelot Homes continues to expand its presence in the Mirabel/Desert Mountain submarket, with the recent purchase of 77.5 acres east of the NE Corner of Lone Mountain Parkway & East Joy Ranch Road in North Scottsdale. The family-owned luxury homebuilder plans to break ground on a new 52-home community called Joy Ranch in Q2 2023.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s the latest on how Papago Plaza in Scottsdale is being remade

PHOENIX – Developers provided an update this week about the rebirth of Scottsdale’s Papago Plaza as a retail and dining destination. Scottsdale-based Pivot Development, which acquired Papago Plaza in 2015, said it’s keeping the name of the now-demolished Pueblo-style shopping center at the intersection of McDowell and Scottsdale roads.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
santansun.com

Wife’s illness forces sad end for S. Chandler shop

One moment is forcing Richard and Connie Finkbeiner to sell their Chandler business of more than 20 years. They plan to close Connie’s Jewelry Gallery and Clock Shop at 1900 W. Germann Road forever around the end of June. Connie had just dropped her grandchild off and was returning...
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe Is Being Demolished

Tempe’s iconic Big Surf Waterpark, summertime destination for more than 50 years, is now nothing more than a memory. The legendary Valley attraction is currently being demolished after being sold to new owners in April. Crews from Phoenix-based company Arizona Specialty Demolition have been tearing down the various buildings,...
TEMPE, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
191
Followers
78
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy