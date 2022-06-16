Buck & Rider’s Long Awaited Scottsdale Location to Open Late Fall

If you’ve been waiting for Buck & Rider’s Scottsdale location since we announced it last year , we have an update for you. The restaurant is currently still under construction at what will be 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. in the Shops at Chauncey Ranch .

Buck & Rider is the seafood and steak offering from LGO Hospitality, who anticipates welcoming guests at this new location in November 2022 . “This is a burgeoning area of Scottsdale, and an ideal spot for our second location,” says LGO Hospitality Vice President of Growth and Development, Emily Collins.

“Opening an authentic Buck & Rider location in this area of town gives us the ability to share our vitality, vim and vigor with the local community of North Scottsdale. Our goal has always been to bring the freshest seafood possible to Phoenix.” From their Shrimp Scampi Risotto to their Fresh Blue Crab Cakes, Buck & Rider is one of the Valley’s best seafood destinations.

The restaurant sources their seafood directly from fishermen around the world, picking up the selections at the airport every single morning. Buck & Rider also offers Certified Angus Steaks from their own proprietary LGO Reserve Beef.

In addition to their upcoming Scottsdale restaurant, Buck & Rider also will also be coming to Gilbert in 2023 . Until then, you can visit the original location in Arcadia. For more information, visit www.buckandrider.com .

