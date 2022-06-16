ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County Commission appoints Griffin as Treasurer Pro-Tem

By By Miles Layton APG Ohio Region Editor
 3 days ago

POMEROY — Meigs County Commission recently appointed Tonya Griffin as the county’s Treasurer Pro Tem to temporarily fill the vacancy due to the untimely death of longtime Treasurer Peggy Yost.

A Republican, Yost, 60, of Racine was in the middle of her fourth term as treasurer when she passed away June 2.

The county’s Republican Central Committee has 45 days to choose someone permanent to fill the vacancy until the November general election. Re-elected in 2020, Yost had more than two years remaining in her term as treasurer, so the position will appear on the ballot as an empty seat and someone will have to run for that job.

Last week, Meigs County Commission appointed Griffin, who had been serving as chief deputy of the treasurer’s office where she has been working for nearly six years. Griffin said the treasurer’s office has a close working partnership with the county’s auditor office and the Meigs County Commission to keep the county government working during a busy time of year when billing and collection property taxes are due, and fulfilling county employee payroll needs.

Griffin has strong ties to the community. Eastern Meigs High School Class of 1987, Griffin is married to husband Mark, formerly a sergeant in the Meigs Sheriff’s Office who is now working as a criminal justice teacher at Meigs High School.

Yost was employed by Meigs County since 1999 as Deputy Treasurer under the late Howard Frank, longtime treasurer and former sheriff. She was elected as treasurer in 2008, reelected in 2012 and 2016 and 2020. According to Yost’s obituary, she was also affiliated with the Republican Party, Ladies of Meigs County Republican Party, Farm Bureau, and the Big Bend Antiques Club.

“Peggy worked under Howard Frank’s wing and when he retired, she took over his position,” Griffin said. “She was appointed by the central committee and had been elected ever since. The county loved her.”

Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group, Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com

