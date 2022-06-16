PREP SPOTLIGHT: J.H. Rose's Nathan Varney

While many area athletes get the chance to compete at the regional and state stage, not many get the opportunity to compete nationally while still in high school.

Nathan Varney, a rising junior at J.H. Rose High School, has that opportunity, as he has qualified for the Nike 2022 Youth National Championship with USA weightlifting.

He does his Olympic-level weightlifting training at East Carolina Weightlifting and Sports Performance in Greenville and is one of the top-10 lifters in the country for his age and weight class.

Varney, 16, will compete for a national championship June 24-July 2 in Las Vegas.

Varney spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his background in competitive weightlifting, his journey to the national championship and his future goals for the sport.

Q: What does it mean to you to get the chance to compete in the national championships?

A: I’m very excited to go to the national championship. It’s a goal I’ve had since I started weightlifting. My coach kept telling me that one day I would get to competitions and start competing, but I never thought I would get to nationals. Here I am with this opportunity and I’m just super excited.

Q: Have you competed in any other big tournaments?

A: I have, yes. My first meet was in November at the state meet and then I qualified for nationals in January at regionals.

Q: What does it mean to be top-10 in the country for your age group?

A: It’s super cool to be there. I didn’t think that I would ever get there. When I first started out it was just kind of a hobby and I slowly progressed from small meets to bigger meets. I’m up to fifth in the nation now I think and that’s just crazy to me. I never thought I would get this far, but here I am.

Q: At what age did you start competitive weightlifting?

A: I was 13. I started in 2019.

Q: Why did you get into it?

A: We had a friend who recommended coach (Dave) Kemble to us. He started up a program for youth lifters and I was one of the first ones to join. I found I had an interest in it, so I just kept going.

Q: What are your biggest goals/aspirations for the sport?

A: In this national meet, I hope to place and medal for my age and weight class. That would be amazing if I could do that and I have a good chance to do so. Another one of my goals is to just have fun. This is the first sport I’ve found that I’ve really enjoyed and kept with and I am having a great time doing it. I just want to keep having fun and see how much I can do.

Q: Have you ever played any other sports?

A: I played football in middle school, only for about one year. Everyone kept telling me to go play football and so I tried it out and I realized it really was not my thing. I was doing weightlifting at the same time and I realized I liked weightlifting way more, so I committed to it full time.

Q: What sets weightlifting apart from football or any other sport you have played?

A: The fun thing about weightlifting in my opinion is all of the goals and everything you have to strive for is beating your own records. It’s an individual sport and that’s fun and also the environment in my gym with all the other lifters in there is really great and it’s just a fun overall experience.

Q: What is your favorite lift, why?

A: There are two main lifts I do and my favorite one out of those two is the clean and jerk. That one requires a clean up to the shoulders and then a split jerk over my head. It’s really fun and it’s my strongest lift and I really enjoy it. The second one is called a snatch. That one requires a little bit more technique and skill. I’ve just recently figured it out and gotten a rhythm for it, so I’m progressing in it right now and it is on the way to becoming my favorite.

Q: Are those the only two lifts you compete in?

A: Yes, those are the only two.

Q: How much can you lift in the different lifts?

A: We measure in kilograms, so for the clean and jerk right now my max is 125 kilograms, so 275 pounds. For snatch, my max is 100 kilograms, so that’s 220 pounds.

Q: What is the hardest thing about weightlifting?

A: The main thing is the mindset. If you go in there and you’re having a bad day, it’s gonna show in the lifts, and if you’re having a good day it will show too. Also, getting enough sleep and what you eat is really important. But the main thing in there is the mindset. If you’re ready to go in there and lift, you’ll do well.

Q: Do you ever struggle with the mental aspect of the sport?

A: Sometimes. Usually after school I’ll go into the gym, and sometimes after a long day I will be tired and won’t do as well. Other days I’ll come back from school having a great day and go lift and do awesome. In the end it’s really a mind game rather than how strong you are.

Q: Who has had the most impact on you as a weightlifter?

A: My main person is my coach Dave Kemble. He’s really pushed me to lift as much as I can and he’s tried to get me in the right rhythm and mindset. He really pushes me and I really appreciate that, he’s just an all around good guy.

Q: What advice would you offer to someone who is thinking about getting into competitive weightlifting?

A: Just try it, keep going and keep pushing through. It also helps in other sports significantly, but the main thing is to just keep pushing.