‘You Just Wouldn’t Think Roseville’: Neighbors Concerned After More Violence And Suspicious Death

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Barricades blocked traffic and crime tape stretched across the street as multiple police cars lined a chunk of a Roseville neighborhood Wednesday.

Hershey Williams could see it all from his house.

“That’s unusual,” said Williams. “You know, as a neighbor, I think about [how] I’ve got a daughter. I’d like to know what happened.”

But Roseville police released few details on the investigation. Officers were called to the house for a “man down.” But as officers tried to save his life, he died at the scene. Investigators are now calling it a suspicious death but not saying why.

“I really don’t know what to say. It’s coming more and more to Roseville. It’s scary,” said neighbor Regina Berrios.

“What we would say is, we encourage the community and everyone to engage in keeping crime out of Roseville,” said Roseville Police spokesperson Officer Rob Baquera.

Baquera says Roseville remains a low-crime community but did acknowledge other recent violent incidents including a murder last month at a Project Roomkey site for the homeless and a stabbing just last weekend at Golfland Sunsplash. CBS13 also covered a murder in April where a 41-year-old woman was killed inside her Roseville-area home off Livoti Avenue.

“We will absolutely commit the resources to bring people to justice. If someone comes to our city and commits a crime we will thoroughly investigate and we will hold people accountable,” said Baquera.

An otherwise quiet community is now shaken by an uptick in violence.

“I think it’s a safe community, but, you know, to me, honestly, wherever you go, things happen. You just wouldn’t think Roseville,” said Berrios.

“Well, I think that goes with growth. You know, the growth, more people, trouble comes with it right?” said Williams.

Police say the house had four roommates. They say everyone in the house has been cooperating with investigators.