Roseville, CA

‘You Just Wouldn’t Think Roseville’: Neighbors Concerned After More Violence And Suspicious Death

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Barricades blocked traffic and crime tape stretched across the street as multiple police cars lined a chunk of a Roseville neighborhood Wednesday.

Hershey Williams could see it all from his house.

“That’s unusual,” said Williams. “You know, as a neighbor, I think about [how] I’ve got a daughter. I’d like to know what happened.”

But Roseville police released few details on the investigation. Officers were called to the house for a “man down.” But as officers tried to save his life, he died at the scene. Investigators are now calling it a suspicious death but not saying why.

“I really don’t know what to say. It’s coming more and more to Roseville. It’s scary,” said neighbor Regina Berrios.

“What we would say is, we encourage the community and everyone to engage in keeping crime out of Roseville,” said  Roseville Police spokesperson Officer Rob Baquera.

Baquera says Roseville remains a low-crime community but did acknowledge other recent violent incidents including a murder last month at a Project Roomkey site for the homeless and a stabbing just last weekend at Golfland Sunsplash. CBS13 also covered a murder in April where a 41-year-old woman was killed inside her Roseville-area home off Livoti Avenue.

“We will absolutely commit the resources to bring people to justice. If someone comes to our city and commits a crime we will thoroughly investigate and we will hold people accountable,” said Baquera.

An otherwise quiet community is now shaken by an uptick in violence.

“I think it’s a safe community, but, you know, to me, honestly, wherever you go, things happen. You just wouldn’t think Roseville,” said Berrios.

“Well, I think that goes with growth. You know, the growth, more people, trouble comes with it right?” said Williams.

Police say the house had four roommates. They say everyone in the house has been cooperating with investigators.

hairball916
4d ago

2020-2021 CA Democrats released OVER 70,000 inmates for "covid safety" and the Democrat voters can't figure out why violent crime is spiking

elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating north area homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that took place around 4 am Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. Homicide Investigation – 2700 Block of Branch Street. On June 19, 2022 shortly after 4 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting In Midtown

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are searching for a gunman after a shooting Sunday in the city’s Midtown neighborhood forced bars and businesses to lock down. The Sacramento Police Department says shots were heard around 1 a.m. in the area of 19th and L streets. The owner of the Badlands nightclub on K Street says he offered people a safe place to wait out the lockdown as officers canvassed the area. Police say that they found evidence of a shooting at the scene. However, no injuries have been reported. Investigators have yet to release any details on a suspect.
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Officers Responding To Vallejo Crash Fatally Shoot Person Allegedly Carrying Knife

VALLEJO — A person is dead after law enforcement officers shot them Sunday night in Vallejo while responding to a crash in which someone was allegedly carrying a knife. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting happened around 7 p.m., when deputies were called to help with a crash where someone was armed with a knife. Not long after deputies arrived, law enforcement fatally shot the individual. Few other details have been released. It remains unclear how many officers fired their guns or what happened in the moments before shots rang out. A major crimes task force is investigating the shooting, which appears to have happened in the area of Pennsylvania and Sutter streets, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Escapes Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Custody At Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who escaped custody at the Sacramento International Airport. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Jun 19, at 1:40 p.m., a man was arrested on suspicion of drug charges at a TSA checkpoint over the weekend. When deputies put the suspect in a patrol car, he was able to free one of his hands from the cuffs and allegedly ran away. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter but were unable to locate him.
crimevoice.com

Yuba City police make arrests in two separate drug cases (Photos)

The Yuba City Police Department has announced multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics in two separate cases in late May. In the first, on May 10th, investigators arrested 25-year-old Gerardo Garcia Garcia and 26-year-old Juan Castro Garcia on Bridge Street, reportedly finding them to be in possession of nearly three pounds of methamphetamine.
KCRA.com

Tower Bridge in Sacramento reopens after police activity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tower Bridge in Sacramento has reopened hours after it closed Monday afternoon due to police activity. The Sacramento Police Department said around 2:20 p.m. that a person has climbed up the bridge, leading to the closures, but they have since climbed back down. Roads are...
FOX40

Sacramento men attempt to steal almost $3,000 worth of plywood in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men from Sacramento were arrested in Lincoln on Saturday for attempting to steal 74 sheets of plywood from a job site, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Omar Alejo, 38, Oscar Guillen, 35, and Jose Loya-Carlon, 35, all of Sacramento were booked into the South Placer County Jail for grand […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX40

Man arrested in Nevada County for firearm-involved road rage

Nevada City, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Grass Valley officers arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm at other motorists along State Route 20 near Casci Road on Friday afternoon. Officers arrested David Lawrence Andersen, 59, after he entered the Nevada City/Grass Valley area and officers conducted a search of his vehicle, which resulted […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Annual report to show Sacramento police’s military equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said public trust is one of its main commitments, and a new report shows what military weapons it has and when they would be used. “There’s a history of transgression that is coloring how people are viewing this,” Graciela Castillo-Krings said.  When it comes to the department […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man found dead after early-morning shooting in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives said they are currently investigating a fatal shooting in the 2700 block of Branch Street that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Police said that when they arrived on scene they found a man had been shot at least once and medical personnel pronounced the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Encampment Fires Remain A Challenge For Sacramento-Area Firefighters

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With dozens of fires every week, fire officials say homeless encampments are responsible for many of them. It’s a complex issue that needs to be addressed as it’s draining resources. Just this past weekend, firefighters made an airdrop in Rio Linda to keep a raging vegetation fire away from homes and businesses. Crews were busy on more than a dozen fires this weekend across the Sacramento region, including near Ancil Hoffman Park along the American River Parkway. “These fires are being investigated by an arson investigation team, but what we can say is a majority of our vegetation fires are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Battling Large Structure Fire In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a large building fire Monday afternoon in central Stockton. The local police department says crews are working to extinguish the flames in a structure on 36 North Wilson Way. Video posted on Twitter shows a large plume of gray smoke billowing out of a building near a rail yard. Wilson Way is closed to traffic in both directions. Drivers were advised to use other routes.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
