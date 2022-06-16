ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

By Mark Miller
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLMtD_0gCQoZqu00 Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1WMh_0gCQoZqu00

Exhibits

NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.

SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and Robert Byland is displayed. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts displays works by featured artist Rose West, who started in watercolors and has branched out to mixed media, cold wax and more, through June 26. Julie Armendariz's art will also be exhibited. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill.

A THOUSAND WORDS — Like the pages of a book, artists Joy Cartier, Mark Dunst, Jane Kearns, Stacey Stoudenmeyer and Eliza Williams explore the messy, imperfect space between thoughts and words in this exhibition through July 22. Mixed-media artwork includes paper and paint. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

STUDENT ART SHOW — See work by student artists from public schools, private schools and independent studios, on display through Aug. 22. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Music

HIT FACTORY —"America's Top Cover Band" performs live from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

SHE & HIM — Zooey Deschanel and Matt Ward perform on their "Melt Away" tour at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $49.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

RADICAL REVOLUTION — Six-piece 1980s tribute band Radical Revolution kicks off Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. This is a free, all-ages show. Food will be available for purchase on-site. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

SONNY HESS — Local blues legend Sonny Hess plays at Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

SWIMFISH — Original folk-rocker John Nilsen and Swimfish perform live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

DUO APAIXONADO — Canadian cellist Valdine Ritchie Mishkin and Peruvian guitarist Alfredo Muro perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine will be available for purchase and is included with some ticket packages. Tickets from $25 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

ROSE CITY TROMBONES — Some of the best and most experienced, classically trained trombonists in the Portland area perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. A portion of the proceeds supports Glencoe High School's Shockwave robotics team. Tickets $15 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/rose-city-trombones. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

RICH LAYTON & TOUGH TOWN — The American roots rockers come by Pat's Corner for a live show from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Free, all ages. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

FUNKTOWN PDX — Get down with Funktown PDX, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

BOLLYWOOD DREAMS — One-of-a-kind Bollywood entertainer Prashant aims to make people dance all night long to an irresistible blend of the world's greatest dance beats, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Renowned chalk artist Raziah Roushan and Tualatin Valley Creates will be on-site, creating a beautiful, large-scale chalk artwork inspired in real time by the music of Bollywood Dreams. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

PATRICK LAMB'S HIT FACTORY — Bring your friends and dance, dance, dance to modern hits from Oregon Music Hall of Famer Patrick Lamb, 8-11:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Venue opens at 5 p.m. with food and beverages for purchase. Kruse Way Rotary Foundation will be accepting donations. Tickets $15 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

CASTLETOWN — Enjoy an hour of high-energy "AmeriCeltic" music from this Portland-based band, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. This is a free, all-ages show. Cornelius Public Library, 1370 N. Adair St. in Cornelius.

HILLSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA — For the first time since November 2019, the Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra will perform a live, in-person concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, celebrating the Pacific Northwest. Sharon Northe conducts. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets from $10 at hillsborosymphony.org. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

BEAVERTON COMMUNITY BAND — The oldest community band in Washington County presents "A Salute to the National Pastime," a celebration of baseball through the decades, narrated by Hale Thornburgh, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The program features vocalist Lisa Neher and includes compositions by John Phillip Sousa, James Horner and more. Tickets from $6.50 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

BLEACHERS — Indie power pop band Bleachers, with special guest The Lemon Twigs, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $50.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

BON BON VIVANT — New Orleans-based indie band Bon Bon Vivant brings its unique blend of Americana, jazz and dance rock to 13 Nights on the River from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

RICH SWANGER & THE LITTLE KNOWN BAND — Live folk music is coming to Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

OUTER ORBIT — Funk soul collective Outer Orbit brings original burning soul to Shute Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

FOLK INGENUITY — Chamber Music Northwest brings the masterpieces of Samuel Coleridge Taylor and Josef Suk to the concert hall at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Come early for a young artist prelude in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

SWEETWATER BAND — The band brings country hits to the Columbia Riverfront from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. This concert is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

EAGLE EYES — From Vancouver, British Columbia, Eagle Eyes is the ultimate tribute to the legendary California country rock band, and they're performing live from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

SLAVIC SCENES — String masterpieces by Sergei Prokofiev, Anton Arensky, and Arensky's Ukrainian student Reinhold Glière presented by Chamber Music Northwest will sweep you away with their passion, introspection and inspiration at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Young artist prelude at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

KING PRINCESS — Brooklyn, New York-born and raised vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter King Princess performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets from $39.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

RADIO ROCKIT BAND — Hits from the 1970s, '80s and '90s are coming to the Columbia Riverfront from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. This concert is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

MR. WILSON — Johnny Cash-inspired artist Danny Wilson performs a free, all-ages show at Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

CONJUNTO ALEGRE — Portland salsa scene staple Conjunto Alegre brings the energy on stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

COLORS OF DEBUSSY & CRUMB — Chamber Music Northwest presents an eclectic show inspired by French Impressionism and Black American spirituals at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, plus a young artist prelude at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

TASH SULTANA — Genderfluid Australian recording artist and producer Tash Sultana performs in support of their new album, "Terra Firma," at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets from $35 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GG7mK_0gCQoZqu00

Theater & Dance

UN PAJARITO CANTA — Portland Revels presents "Un Pajarito Canta" (in English, "A Little Bird Told Me"), an original production by Yasmin Ruvalcaba Saludado with lively song, dance and storytelling, with a free, live performance on the Westside at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. The performance is presented in collaboration with Centro Cultural de Washington County. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

QUE BONITA ES MI TIERRA — Ballet Folklorico Academia Gabriela presents "Que Bonita Es Mi Tierra" (in English, "How Beautiful is My Land"), a story of Mexico's diversity told through traditional dance and Academia Gabriela's unique style, with showtimes at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19. This one-hour performance showcases dancers of all ages and levels sharing their love and passion for Mexican culture. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

TROY, USA — Bag&Baggage Productions presents "Troy, USA," an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Troilus and Cressida" by playwrights Don Wilson Glenn and Dmae Lo Roberts, set amid the tumult and unrest of Vietnam War-era America, through June 19. Lawrence Siulagi directs. Tickets from $5 at bagnbaggage.com. The Vault Theater, 350 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MAGICAL VENTRILOQUIST — Vikki Gasko Green presents her award-winning "Magical Ventriloquist" act, with performances at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, and 6 p.m. Friday, June 24. This free, all-ages, outdoor show will delight audiences with singing, dancing and acting. The June 22 performance is at Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro. The June 24 performance is at Magnolia Park, 1810 N.W. 192nd Ave. in Hillsboro.

WHISKEY AND DIAMONDS — Gallery Theater presents "Whiskey and Diamonds," a celebration of Hollywood's golden era, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. This one-night-only show with Kathleen Van De Veere and Richard Pratt features old classics like "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "Mack the Knife" and "Fly Me to the Moon." Tickets $20 at gallerytheater.com. Gallery Theater, 210 N. Ford St. in McMinnville.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN — Broadway Rose Theatre Co. presents "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," the award-winning Clark Gesner musical based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schultz, opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 31. Tickets from $20 at broadwayrose.org. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard.

LAUNDRY & BOURBON/LONE STAR — Mask & Mirror Community Theatre presents "Laundry & Bourbon" and "Lone Star," two one-act comedies written by James McClure and directed by Lennon Smith, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, July 31. Shows feature mature themes and language that may be unsuitable for younger viewers. Tickets $12 at maskandmirror.com. Tualatin Heritage Center, 8700 S.W. Sweek Drive in Tualatin.

THE KISS — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "The Kiss," a Will Vinton fairy tale about love (and a frog) directed by Greg Tamblyn, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus special 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showings on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Tickets from $25 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA — The Sherwood Foundation for the Arts presents "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," the classic Broadway musical duo's take on the time-old tale, opening at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Showtimes are July 22, July 23, July 29 and July 30 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, July 24, and a final showing at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Tickets from $13.50 at sherwoodarts.org. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpvwl_0gCQoZqu00

Community Events & Festivals

HILLSBORO JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — The Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Black Advisory Business Council are teaming up for the inaugural Hillsboro Juneteenth Celebration from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. There will be food, music and speakers, with an emphasis on Black-owned businesses and Black community leaders. Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest is the presenting sponsor. Jerry Willey Plaza at Orenco Station, 943 N.E. Orenco Station Loop in Hillsboro.

CRUISIN' SHERWOOD — The classic car show in Sherwood returns from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Along with vehicles on display, there will be food available for purchase, as well as a beer garden and a kids zone. The show is organized by the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce and title-sponsored by Les Schwab. Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, 16273 S.W. Railroad St. in Sherwood.

TIGARD FESTIVAL OF BALLOONS — The Pacific Northwest's premier hot air ballooning event returns after two years' hiatus from June 24 through June 26. Balloon launches are planned from 5:45-6:15 a.m. all three days, followed by tethered rides from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Not a morning person? Festivities, including food, games, vendor booths, a beer garden and live entertainment, continue all day, and well into the night on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, before the festival closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Tickets $12, good for all three days, at tigardballoon.org. Cook Park, 17005 S.W. 92nd Ave. in Tigard. Public parking at Tigard Swim Center, 8680 S.W. Durham Road in Tigard.

LAKE OSWEGO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS — Two days of art, food and music offer the perfect chance to re-emerge Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. Events will be held at two locations: Lakewood Center for the Arts and George Rogers Park. Lakewood events are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. George Rogers Park events are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. June 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego; and George Rogers Park, 611 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
TIGARD, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove likely to lose free school lunches

'It is going to be a significant change for the community when school lunches are no longer free,' said an FGSD official.Students in Forest Grove will likely have to buy lunch again next school year, as a federal program to provide universal school meals during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of the month. "It looks like we will have to charge next year," Forest Grove School District nutrition services director Laycee Pickerill said. "It is going to be a significant change for the community when school lunches are no longer free. Our families have not...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove considering designated homeless camp

The 'safe camping pilot encampment' in Forest Grove would have up to eight campsites.The Forest Grove City Council is considering creating campsites on B Street designated for homeless residents. The "safe camping pilot encampment" would have up to eight campsites, which would be managed by the city government. Forest Grove is the latest community in the Portland area where policymakers are looking at opening a managed camp, part of regional efforts to respond to growing concerns from residents and businesses about homelessness. City Councilor Kristy Kottkey said the goal would be to have a temporary camp managed by Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
City
Newberg, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Tigard, OR
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Tim Rippe to seek open mayor seat in Forest Grove

Two city councilors so far are vying to succeed longtime Mayor Pete Truax, who isn't running for re-election.Another Forest Grove city councilor says he'll run for mayor. Tim Rippe told Pamplin Media Group on Tuesday, June 14, that he plans to file for the position. He joins Malynda Wenzl, Forest Grove City Council president, in the race after Wenzl said last week she would run for mayor. The mayor's race is wide-open this fall due to the retirement of longtime incumbent Pete Truax. Rippe was first elected to the Forest Grove City Council in 2016. He won re-election in 2020...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove School District prepares $145M bond measure

The plan includes a new building for Cornelius Elementary School. Voters have to approve it first, though.The Forest Grove School District is planning a November bond election to pay for major improvements in classrooms and on campuses. Superintendent David Parker and members of a bond development committee recommended to the school board Monday June 14, that it place a $145 million bond package on the November ballot. That measure would include $62 million for a new Cornelius Elementary building and $16 million to build a new alternative school campus. Voters last approved a capital improvement bond for the Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Person
William Shakespeare
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines. In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Gutierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university. That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin DesCamp, who...
OREGON STATE
#Rogers Park#Music Hall#A E#Nordic Northwest
Portland Tribune

Malynda Wenzl to run for mayor of Forest Grove

Wenzl grew up in Forest Grove, graduated from Forest Grove High School and is wrapping up her 20th year teaching. Forest Grove City Council President Malynda Wenzl told the News-Times Friday, June 10, she will run for mayor in November. Mayor Pete Truax, who has been in office since 2009,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Golden fields

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...
BEAVERTON, OR
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Nine innings, 13 Nights and 'A Thousand Words'

Portland's Westside communities are entertainment central this first month of summer, from June 2.Exhibits SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through Sunday, June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo — Never Silenced," featuring the work of Indigenous artists, through Sunday, June 5. Artwork in the exhibit depicts and explores the history of Wyam (Celilo Falls), a sacred ground, gathering place and important fishery for generations destroyed...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Adventures With Purpose duo solves cold cases

Volunteer dive team has found over two dozen missing people, including former Cornelius mayor Ralph BrownDivers Doug Bishop and Jared Leisek have now found over two dozen missing loved ones. In 2018, Leisek, who is based in Bend, began uploading YouTube videos about finding cellphones, wedding rings, guns and other oddities in Oregon waterways. With Bishop's help, the targets turned to cars and then missing people. "That first car we pulled out turned into over 30 vehicles in about six months in and around the city of Portland," Bishop said. "We started running into human remains, and that's where things...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Bonamici looks to boost PCC manufacturing programs

Educators and students say programs at Portland Community College are bridging a skills gap.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici visited the intersection of public high schools and private industry at Portland Community College in Hillsboro on Monday, June 6. The congresswoman from northwest Oregon is hoping to bring $910,000 to the school's semiconductor and advanced manufacturing programs, which aligns with local K-12 curriculums and in turn feeds the workforce at Intel and other local technology firms. "Community colleges play a significant role in getting people into the workforce whether it be semiconductor manufacturing, nursing, the people who are going to be building...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
189
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
