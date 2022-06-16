ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

By Mark Miller
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEyIW_0gCQoI5n00 Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Aloha

17455 S.W. Farmington Road

STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dahZM_0gCQoI5n00

Banks

42461 N.W. Market St.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books, crafts and information about the library's summer reading program from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

TEEN CRAFT EVENT — Meet in the community room to create a fairy house, 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 24. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

DROP-IN CRAFT — Make "kindness coins" from air-dry clay any time between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For kids and teens. In-person. No registration required.

COMMUNITY WALKS — Take a historically themed walk around Banks, using the newly published historical Walking Tour book as your guide, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. Meet at the library. No registration required.

RANGER IN THE PARK — Enjoy a fun program led by a ranger from L.L. "Stub" Stewart State Park from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

Beaverton Main

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

NATURE INVESTIGATORS — Join the library for a special storytime followed by an exploration of things in the library's own backyard, 11 a.m.-noon Monday, June 20. Ages 2-8 with family. In-person. Dress for the weather. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

INTRODUCTION TO ZOOM MEETINGS — Learn tips and tricks to get the most out of Zoom meetings, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For adults. Virtual. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

CELEBRATE PRIDE TEEN CRAFTS — Make rainbow-themed crafts in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to celebrate Pride Month. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

POKÉMON CARDS — Bring your Pokémon deck and play against other players in the teen room, from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades 6-8. In-person. There will be three drawings with a pack of cards as the prize. No registration required.

CLAY POT ART — Stop by the teen room and colorfully paint and then Mod Podge a clay pot for a plant, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE TOURNAMENT — Take part in a "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" tournament on the Nintendo Switch in the library's teen room, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Grades 6-12. In-person. Top two winners will receive prizes. No registration required.

BIKE MAINTENANCE WORKSHOP — Learn how to maintain your bicycle and stay safe while riding around town, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by Westside Transportation Alliance in partnership with WashCo Bikes. No registration required.

Beaverton Murray Scholls

11200 S.W. Murray Scholls Place

NATURE BRACELETS — Make nature bracelets at the library from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

DIY PRONOUN PINS — Easily share your pronouns with a pin you make yourself, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. All materials will be provided. No registration required.

PINECONE BIRD FEEDERS — Make some tasty bird feeders to take home and hang in your yard, 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

FAMILY PICNIC — Bring your lunch and a picnic basket, and the library will provide music, storytime and activities, from noon-2 p.m. Monday, June 27. For all ages. In-person. No registration required. This is an outdoor program held on the patio and lawn just north of the library.

I DIG DINOSAURS PUPPET SHOW — Learn a little about history with a silly puppet show from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

Bethany

15325 N.W. Central Drive, Suite J-8

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

GAME TRUCK — Play your favorite console games and maybe even some lawn games outside as well, from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Ages 11-18. In-person. This event is held at Bethany Village Plaza, 4720 N.W. Bethany Blvd. in Bethany.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

SUMMER READING FESTIVAL — Join the library for fun activities, crafts and games from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24. For all ages. In-person. Raffle prizes are available for adults. No registration required.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

KIDS CRAFT NIGHT — Enjoy making fun crafts in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. Ages 5 and up. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

ANIMAL TRACKS AND SIGNS — Dive into the wonderful world of animals and learn all about how to spot their signs, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For kids. In-person. Presented by Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. No registration required.

LEARN TO CATCH MORE FISH — Learn from Tim Lenihan of the NW Steelheaders all about fishing gear, regulations and places to fish locally from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For adults and teens. In-person. No registration required.

A BUG'S LIFE — See 1998 animated film "A Bug's Life" at the library for Family Movie Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

WATERCOLOR ART CLASS — Unleash your creative side with a workshop suitable for beginners and those with experience painting with watercolors, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For adults. In-person. Directions in English and Spanish. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

AFTER HOURS MINI GOLF — Putt through the library on a nine-hole miniature golf course from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Ages 12-18. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILDING FOR HURRICANES — Explore how hurricane forces act on buildings with this take-and-engineer kit available Tuesday, June 21. For kids. Pickup at the library. Participants will need their own fan and spray bottle from home. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PRIDE BRACELETS — Take and make bracelets to mark Pride Month, with materials available for pickup while supplies last Thursday, June 23. For teens. There will be an optional Zoom hangout at 2 p.m. to talk about representation and LGBT+ history. No registration required.

BJ THE CLOWN — Enjoy the highly interactive act of BJ the Clown from 11:15 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Rogers Park, 2421 17th Ave. in Forest Grove.

FLYING ART — Play with color theory and throw some canvasses with paint on them from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 30. Ages 12-18. In-person. Wear clothing you don't mind getting some paint on. This program will be held outdoors right outside the library. No registration required.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

FANNO CREEK TRAIL HISTORY WALKING TOUR — Learn about the history of the Garden Home area while getting your steps in from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. For all ages. In-person. This program is outdoors and involves a 1.2-mile, one-way walk along the Fanno Creek Trail. It will be held rain or shine. Speakers from the Garden Home History Project will share their knowledge of the area during the walking tour. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTzGW_0gCQoI5n00

Hillsboro Brookwood

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

COSPLAY — Get a demonstration and do a quick project on how to create costumes for cosplay from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 12 and older. In-person. This program coincides with the library's monthly meetup for cosplay enthusiasts to show off their creations and share knowledge. No registration required.

DESIGN YOUR OWN VIDEO GAME — Learn how to use Scratch, a kid-friendly, visual programming environment, from 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 6 and older. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

SEWING MACHINE — Learn how to use the sewing machine in the Collaboratory from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

3D PRINTING — Drop in for a demo on how to use the 3D printer in the Collaboratory from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

Hillsboro Shute Park

775 S.E. 10th Ave.

DIY SCREEN PRINTING — Transfer premade designs for a custom print from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. For teens. In-person. Bring an item from home or use available materials while supplies last. No registration required.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

DIY SUNGLASSES CASE — Make a carrying case for your sunglasses from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 27. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

TEEN TIE DYE — Create your own tie-dyed T-shirt from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. Materials will be provided. This event is held at Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

FAMILY PICNIC BINGO — Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic and play free bingo for prizes, from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For all ages. In-person. This event is held at Sunset Ridge West Park, N.W. 293rd Ave. in North Plains.

CAMPFIRE RECIPES THAT WILL IMPRESS — Learn how to make some impressive campfire recipes from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. For all ages. Virtual. This program is part of the library's monthly series, Everyone Can Cook! Participants will receive an email the week before the event with an ingredient list and other information. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

OPPOSITES — Write on the topic of opposites with author Marie Buckley from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. For adults. In-person. This program is part of the library's writing workshop series led by Buckley. No registration required.

THE REPTILE MAN — Learn all about reptiles from around the world with this educational and entertaining program from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by the Oregon Reptile Zoo and will be held at Cannery Square, 22622 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXB51_0gCQoI5n00

Tigard

13500 S.W. Hall Blvd.

PERSONALITY PORTRAITS — Create your very own self-portrait using the ancient art of wet felting, then customize a picture frame to display your creation, with materials available for pickup beginning Sunday, June 19. For kids. Take-and-make. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

IT'S RAINING — Learn about the water cycle and experiment by making your own rainstorm in a cup from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Grades 1-4. In-person. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

TEEN SUMMER READING KICKOFF — Kick off summer with outdoor games and sign up for summer reading, 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

Forest Grove News Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
TIGARD, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove likely to lose free school lunches

'It is going to be a significant change for the community when school lunches are no longer free,' said an FGSD official.Students in Forest Grove will likely have to buy lunch again next school year, as a federal program to provide universal school meals during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of the month. "It looks like we will have to charge next year," Forest Grove School District nutrition services director Laycee Pickerill said. "It is going to be a significant change for the community when school lunches are no longer free. Our families have not...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Wet spring means fireworks in Forest Grove this July

Fireworks were not allowed over the Independence Day holiday last year due to fire danger.Small fireworks should be allowed in Forest Grove again this July 4, weather permitting. Last summer, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue issued an emergency ban on fireworks due to winds, humidity and dry ground fuels. With the wet spring and start to summer, though, holiday celebrations may be allowed to have some pop. "As far as fire danger goes, we're looking at fuel moisture to know how risky things are, and the fuel moistures for some of the heavier forest products are at the levels we...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Banks hires Beaverton administrator as superintendent

Sica replaces Jeff Leo, who resigned earlier this year and plans to return to a teaching position.The Banks School District has hired Brian Sica as superintendent. Sica replaces Jeff Leo, who resigned earlier this year and plans to return to a teaching position. "Jeff is going back to his true love, teaching. He will be teaching math and coaching volleyball at Forest Grove High School next year. He is still working in Banks until June 30," District Office Manager Marlo Mosser said in an email. Sica was most recently an administrator in the Beaverton School District. According to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove considering designated homeless camp

The 'safe camping pilot encampment' in Forest Grove would have up to eight campsites.The Forest Grove City Council is considering creating campsites on B Street designated for homeless residents. The "safe camping pilot encampment" would have up to eight campsites, which would be managed by the city government. Forest Grove is the latest community in the Portland area where policymakers are looking at opening a managed camp, part of regional efforts to respond to growing concerns from residents and businesses about homelessness. City Councilor Kristy Kottkey said the goal would be to have a temporary camp managed by Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra to hold first concert since 2019

The show on June 25 will feature Native American music and is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.The Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra is holding its first show in over two years next week, with a showcase that celebrates the Pacific Northwest and its Indigenous cultures. The summer concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be held at the Hidden Crek Community Center, located at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro. A press release from the orchestra states that the special performance will feature Robin Gentlewolf, an award-winning Native American flautist. Her style is...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove School District prepares $145M bond measure

The plan includes a new building for Cornelius Elementary School. Voters have to approve it first, though.The Forest Grove School District is planning a November bond election to pay for major improvements in classrooms and on campuses. Superintendent David Parker and members of a bond development committee recommended to the school board Monday June 14, that it place a $145 million bond package on the November ballot. That measure would include $62 million for a new Cornelius Elementary building and $16 million to build a new alternative school campus. Voters last approved a capital improvement bond for the Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Malynda Wenzl to run for mayor of Forest Grove

Wenzl grew up in Forest Grove, graduated from Forest Grove High School and is wrapping up her 20th year teaching. Forest Grove City Council President Malynda Wenzl told the News-Times Friday, June 10, she will run for mayor in November. Mayor Pete Truax, who has been in office since 2009,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Man caught before driving drunk with kids

The Forest Grove Police Department lays out calls for service between May 27-June 2, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, May 27 A caller reported a person actively picking the lock at the front door of an apartment. Officers contacted the alleged burglar and learned they were a licensed locksmith who had been hired by the property manager. No crime. A late-night caller reported an escalating argument...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Bonamici looks to boost PCC manufacturing programs

Educators and students say programs at Portland Community College are bridging a skills gap.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici visited the intersection of public high schools and private industry at Portland Community College in Hillsboro on Monday, June 6. The congresswoman from northwest Oregon is hoping to bring $910,000 to the school's semiconductor and advanced manufacturing programs, which aligns with local K-12 curriculums and in turn feeds the workforce at Intel and other local technology firms. "Community colleges play a significant role in getting people into the workforce whether it be semiconductor manufacturing, nursing, the people who are going to be building...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines. In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Guitierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university. That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin Descamps, who...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. He added, "This season's programming truly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

