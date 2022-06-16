WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Aloha

17455 S.W. Farmington Road

STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required.

Banks

42461 N.W. Market St.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books, crafts and information about the library's summer reading program from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

TEEN CRAFT EVENT — Meet in the community room to create a fairy house, 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 24. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

DROP-IN CRAFT — Make "kindness coins" from air-dry clay any time between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For kids and teens. In-person. No registration required.

COMMUNITY WALKS — Take a historically themed walk around Banks, using the newly published historical Walking Tour book as your guide, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. Meet at the library. No registration required.

RANGER IN THE PARK — Enjoy a fun program led by a ranger from L.L. "Stub" Stewart State Park from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

Beaverton Main

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

NATURE INVESTIGATORS — Join the library for a special storytime followed by an exploration of things in the library's own backyard, 11 a.m.-noon Monday, June 20. Ages 2-8 with family. In-person. Dress for the weather. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

INTRODUCTION TO ZOOM MEETINGS — Learn tips and tricks to get the most out of Zoom meetings, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For adults. Virtual. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

CELEBRATE PRIDE TEEN CRAFTS — Make rainbow-themed crafts in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to celebrate Pride Month. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

POKÉMON CARDS — Bring your Pokémon deck and play against other players in the teen room, from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades 6-8. In-person. There will be three drawings with a pack of cards as the prize. No registration required.

CLAY POT ART — Stop by the teen room and colorfully paint and then Mod Podge a clay pot for a plant, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE TOURNAMENT — Take part in a "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" tournament on the Nintendo Switch in the library's teen room, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Grades 6-12. In-person. Top two winners will receive prizes. No registration required.

BIKE MAINTENANCE WORKSHOP — Learn how to maintain your bicycle and stay safe while riding around town, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by Westside Transportation Alliance in partnership with WashCo Bikes. No registration required.

Beaverton Murray Scholls

11200 S.W. Murray Scholls Place

NATURE BRACELETS — Make nature bracelets at the library from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

DIY PRONOUN PINS — Easily share your pronouns with a pin you make yourself, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. All materials will be provided. No registration required.

PINECONE BIRD FEEDERS — Make some tasty bird feeders to take home and hang in your yard, 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

FAMILY PICNIC — Bring your lunch and a picnic basket, and the library will provide music, storytime and activities, from noon-2 p.m. Monday, June 27. For all ages. In-person. No registration required. This is an outdoor program held on the patio and lawn just north of the library.

I DIG DINOSAURS PUPPET SHOW — Learn a little about history with a silly puppet show from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

Bethany

15325 N.W. Central Drive, Suite J-8

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

GAME TRUCK — Play your favorite console games and maybe even some lawn games outside as well, from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Ages 11-18. In-person. This event is held at Bethany Village Plaza, 4720 N.W. Bethany Blvd. in Bethany.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

SUMMER READING FESTIVAL — Join the library for fun activities, crafts and games from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24. For all ages. In-person. Raffle prizes are available for adults. No registration required.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

KIDS CRAFT NIGHT — Enjoy making fun crafts in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. Ages 5 and up. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

ANIMAL TRACKS AND SIGNS — Dive into the wonderful world of animals and learn all about how to spot their signs, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For kids. In-person. Presented by Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. No registration required.

LEARN TO CATCH MORE FISH — Learn from Tim Lenihan of the NW Steelheaders all about fishing gear, regulations and places to fish locally from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For adults and teens. In-person. No registration required.

A BUG'S LIFE — See 1998 animated film "A Bug's Life" at the library for Family Movie Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

WATERCOLOR ART CLASS — Unleash your creative side with a workshop suitable for beginners and those with experience painting with watercolors, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For adults. In-person. Directions in English and Spanish. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

AFTER HOURS MINI GOLF — Putt through the library on a nine-hole miniature golf course from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Ages 12-18. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILDING FOR HURRICANES — Explore how hurricane forces act on buildings with this take-and-engineer kit available Tuesday, June 21. For kids. Pickup at the library. Participants will need their own fan and spray bottle from home. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PRIDE BRACELETS — Take and make bracelets to mark Pride Month, with materials available for pickup while supplies last Thursday, June 23. For teens. There will be an optional Zoom hangout at 2 p.m. to talk about representation and LGBT+ history. No registration required.

BJ THE CLOWN — Enjoy the highly interactive act of BJ the Clown from 11:15 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Rogers Park, 2421 17th Ave. in Forest Grove.

FLYING ART — Play with color theory and throw some canvasses with paint on them from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 30. Ages 12-18. In-person. Wear clothing you don't mind getting some paint on. This program will be held outdoors right outside the library. No registration required.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

FANNO CREEK TRAIL HISTORY WALKING TOUR — Learn about the history of the Garden Home area while getting your steps in from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. For all ages. In-person. This program is outdoors and involves a 1.2-mile, one-way walk along the Fanno Creek Trail. It will be held rain or shine. Speakers from the Garden Home History Project will share their knowledge of the area during the walking tour. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Hillsboro Brookwood

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

COSPLAY — Get a demonstration and do a quick project on how to create costumes for cosplay from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 12 and older. In-person. This program coincides with the library's monthly meetup for cosplay enthusiasts to show off their creations and share knowledge. No registration required.

DESIGN YOUR OWN VIDEO GAME — Learn how to use Scratch, a kid-friendly, visual programming environment, from 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 6 and older. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

SEWING MACHINE — Learn how to use the sewing machine in the Collaboratory from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

3D PRINTING — Drop in for a demo on how to use the 3D printer in the Collaboratory from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

Hillsboro Shute Park

775 S.E. 10th Ave.

DIY SCREEN PRINTING — Transfer premade designs for a custom print from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. For teens. In-person. Bring an item from home or use available materials while supplies last. No registration required.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

DIY SUNGLASSES CASE — Make a carrying case for your sunglasses from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 27. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

TEEN TIE DYE — Create your own tie-dyed T-shirt from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. Materials will be provided. This event is held at Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

FAMILY PICNIC BINGO — Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic and play free bingo for prizes, from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For all ages. In-person. This event is held at Sunset Ridge West Park, N.W. 293rd Ave. in North Plains.

CAMPFIRE RECIPES THAT WILL IMPRESS — Learn how to make some impressive campfire recipes from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. For all ages. Virtual. This program is part of the library's monthly series, Everyone Can Cook! Participants will receive an email the week before the event with an ingredient list and other information. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

OPPOSITES — Write on the topic of opposites with author Marie Buckley from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. For adults. In-person. This program is part of the library's writing workshop series led by Buckley. No registration required.

THE REPTILE MAN — Learn all about reptiles from around the world with this educational and entertaining program from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by the Oregon Reptile Zoo and will be held at Cannery Square, 22622 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Tigard

13500 S.W. Hall Blvd.

PERSONALITY PORTRAITS — Create your very own self-portrait using the ancient art of wet felting, then customize a picture frame to display your creation, with materials available for pickup beginning Sunday, June 19. For kids. Take-and-make. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

IT'S RAINING — Learn about the water cycle and experiment by making your own rainstorm in a cup from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Grades 1-4. In-person. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

TEEN SUMMER READING KICKOFF — Kick off summer with outdoor games and sign up for summer reading, 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

