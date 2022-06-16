ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining the Biden administration

By Ayana Archie
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be joining the Biden administration, the White House announced Wednesday, after previously being considered to be President Biden's running mate in the 2020 presidential election. Bottoms will serve as the senior adviser for public engagement, "which works...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

