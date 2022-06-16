Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining the Biden administration
By Ayana Archie
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
5 days ago
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be joining the Biden administration, the White House announced Wednesday, after previously being considered to be President Biden's running mate in the 2020 presidential election. Bottoms will serve as the senior adviser for public engagement, "which works...
KENNESAW, Ga. — A city councilman in Georgia has resigned to protest the reopening of a Confederate souvenir shop that sells images with racial slurs and dolls and statues that caricature Black people, news outlets reported. Kennesaw Councilman James “Doc” Eaton said he wanted no part of the city’s...
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — (AP) — Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — The Judicial Qualification Commission report says it has probable cause to support three grounds for judicial discipline against Alpharetta Chief Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman. The report could lead to removal from office if the matter proceeds to a formal trial. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
A MAGNITUDE 3.9 earthquake shook homes in Georgia leaving residents stuns as the tremor sounded "like thunder." Impacts of the quake were felt as far away as Atlanta and into South Carolina as the epicenter struck near the city of Metter. The tremor struck at a depth of 800 meters...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The principal of an Atlanta public high school has resigned, Atlanta School Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News. According to officials, Angela Coaxum-Young stepped down from her position at Booker T. Washington High School in the Ashview Heights neighborhood of the city. An official from the...
Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
Cecelia Lewis was asked to apply for a Georgia school district’s first-ever administrator job devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion. A group of parents — coached by local and national anti-CRT groups — had other plans.
Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
Tyler Perry is building a luxe estate that’s fit for a king!. According to the AJC, Perry’s project started in 2013 when he bought over 1,200 acres of land in Douglasville, Georgia, a short drive from Tyler Perry Studio and about 20 miles from downtown Atlanta. This mega-mansion...
Atlanta rapper Trouble was laid to rest on Monday (June 13) after he was tragically shot to death on June 5. According to WAGA-TV, the funeral, which took place at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur, Georgia, honored the rising talent born Mariel Semonte Orr. In case you missed it,...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools officials have recommended firing a high school principal after investigators found evidence of academic and attendance irregularities at her school. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher said the report concludes that some of the violations had a negative effect on special education students --...
Being broke doesn’t have to mean your dating life is on permanent hiatus. And even if you’re flush, why not take the time to show your date that you have just as much creativity as you do cash. Heck, maybe you’re just cheap - no matter your reasons,...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Aerial video of the scene. ROME, Ga. (AP) — A runaway dump truck struck and killed two men in northwest Georgia on Tuesday, leaving two others with serious injuries. Local news outlets report the brakes failed on a dump truck that was carrying...
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At around 9:30pm Tuesday, officers received a call about a person shot. The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Thomasville...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wisconsin-based and nationally recognized Culver’s will be making a stop at Piedmont Park in Atlanta as part of its From Wisconsin With Love food truck tour on June 24. According to officials, guests will be able to enjoy small-town food menu items and trademark hospitality,...
If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
ROME, Ga. (AP) — A runaway dump truck struck and killed two men in northwest Georgia on Tuesday, leaving two others with serious injuries. Reports say the brakes failed on a dump truck that was carrying asphalt for a private paving project north of Rome. Floyd County police say 19-year-old Cody Hauser and a second […]
