Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to. 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast. winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in...