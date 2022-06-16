ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connie Corey receives Long Leaf Pine honor

By Donna Williams For The Standard
 5 days ago

FARMVILLE — Realtor Connie Moore Corey was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian award, on June 6.

This award is presented to those who have shown dedication to the state of North Carolina and is the most prestigious award a citizen in North Carolina can earn. It is given to those who have demonstrated exemplary service to the state and the communities they serve.

Corey was presented with the award at the June 6 Board of Commissioners meeting where she believed she was making a short presentation about Farmville’s housing market.

“I was and still am totally in shock. When I saw my family there, I thought I had forgotten about some recognition my brother (Mayor John Moore) was getting. I started going through my texts from Margie (Moore’s wife) to see what was going on,” Corey said.

Receiving the award was an honor, Corey said.

“I am truly humbled, shocked and in awe of receiving this honor. It was such an honor to receive this award presented on behalf of the governor by Sen. Don Davis,” Corey said.

Before presenting the award, Davis commended Corey on her efforts and her career in real estate. “For anyone to go within the professions and truly to become an expert … What you are doing is deeply rooted and embedded in the American dream,” Davis said.

A life-long citizen of Farmville, Corey has been dedicated to serving the town and county. She is a broker with Aldridge & Southerland Realtors of Greenville and has been serving as a Realtor since 1986.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Corey focused on ensuring real estate was deemed as an essential business. She worked at the local, state and national levels to ensure real estate agents could still perform property management and potential buyers could find and purchase homes.

Her determination and efforts during the pandemic earned her the title of Realtor of the Year by the Coastal Plains Association and North Carolina Realtor Service Award in 2021. She also received Realtor of the Year from the Coastal Plains Association in 1995 and 1997.

She also has served as N.C. Realtor State Political Coordinator for Rep. Chris Humphrey and Davis, federal political coordinator for U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Greg Murphy, president of the regional Realtor’s Political Action Committee and a member of the Farmville and Greenville-Pitt County chambers of commerce. Her dedication and efforts also have earned her the titles of 2000 N.C. Association Realtor of the Year, 2000 Chamber of Commerce Small Business Leader of the Year and top producing agent at Aldridge and Southerland Realtors for multiple years.

Along with her community service and political work, Corey serves on several boards including serving as the first female chair of the N.C. Home Inspectors Licensing Board, as education chair and director of the Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors, president’s club with Re/max, as regional vice-president and president of the N.C. Association of Realtors, director of Farmville Boys & Girls Club, founder and chairwoman of the Summer Moore Foundation for United Cerebral Palsy and director of the National Association of Realtors.

Corey also is a breast cancer survivor and shares the story of her journey with others and is an avid contributor to the town of Farmville. “She is always the first one to come back and offer help when help is needed,” said Commissioner Brenda Elks.

