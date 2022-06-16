Pitt County Schools to spend $1.8 million on playground improvements at 21 schools

While Pitt County Schools’ students are out for summer break, the district is preparing to make playground improvements at more than 20 schools across the county.

The Board of Education last week agreed to spend nearly $1.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to purchase playground equipment for 21 school sites. PCS Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson told the board that the projects would at least partially replace playgrounds at nearly every elementary and K-8 school in the district.

“This project would bring all the playgrounds into compliance both in terms of the size of the equipment versus the number of students at the campus, as well as correct all existing safety concerns,” he said.

Total costs for new equipment vary widely from school to school, ranging from about $7,800 at W.H. Robinson Elementary to more than $157,000 at G.R. Whitfield School. Additional schools included in the project are: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir, Chicod, Creekside, Elmhurst, Eastern, Falkland, Grifton, Lakeforest, Northwest, Pactolus, Ridgewood, South Greenville, Sugg-Bundy, Stokes, Wahl-Coates and Wintergreen Intermediate and Primary schools.

Errickson said projects should be completed by the end of the summer of 2023.

Public school playgrounds generally are available to be used by the public after school hours, a district spokesman said, adding that there are exceptions for playgrounds that are enclosed within fenced areas. Outdoor and indoor facilities at schools can be rented through Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation.

New computers

The school board has approved a plan to spend about $2 million to purchase additional computers for students. The purchase, being made with ESSER funds, will provide about 7,500 new Chromebooks.

The district distributed some 20,000 computers to students in 2020 as part of its initiative to offer one-to-one technology to every student. More than 6,000 new Chromebooks and iPads were purchased at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Pitt County Schools Director of Technology Jeff Smith said the new Chromebooks are not intended to replace those purchased two years ago. Instead, they are designed as replacements for older district-owned computers that are at or near the “end-of-life,” meaning they contain hardware or software that is so old that it is no longer supported.

He said some of the Chromebooks will be distributed to students in kindergarten through second grade, who previously received iPads. The new Chromebook can be used as either a tablet or a laptop, equipped with an on-screen keyboard and a mouse for laptop mode.

Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett said the computers should arrive in time for students to use them in the 2022-23 school year.

Beginning next school year, elementary students will no longer leave the classroom with their school-issued computers. Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent for educational programs and services, told the school board last month that, due to costs of repairs, computers for students in kindergarten through fifth grade will remain at school for use. Elementary students will receive written homework rather than online assignments to complete outside of school.

Old Stokes property

Pitt County Schools is one step closer to selling property it has not used in nearly two decades.

The board on June 6 discussed a purchase offer on the former Stokes School gym and cafeteria. The county’s Board of Commissioners in January decided against a proposal to refurbish the 74-year-old property.

The school district has received a $10,000 offer to purchase the two buildings and surrounding 1.2 acres of land. Rodney Alexander Brown would like to repair the building and use it to house his classic car collection.

Errickson said that if the property is sold, the new owner will not use the school’s driveway to access the buildings. The school district plans to install a fence between the two properties.

The school board gave unanimous approval to the potential sale, authorizing PCS to begin advertising to give notice to potential upset bidders.

In other business, the board approved:

• An expenditure of an additional $150,000 to correct additional structural problems discovered in February at C.M. Eppes Middle School.• A request to spend about $275,000 to repair and resurface the track and correct drainage issues at E.B. Aycock Middle School.• An expenditure of about $1.7 million for roof repairs at nine schools: Ayden Elementary, Bethel, Farmville Central, North Pitt, Pactolus, Sam Bundy, South Greenville, W.H. Robinson and Wellcome.• A request to spend more than $600,000 for fire alarm replacement at Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central high schools and Wintergreen Intermediate school.• A request to spend about $80,000 to remove remove asbestos from the ceiling of Farmville Central’s auditorium.