Farmville Recreation and Parks geared up for summer

FARMVILLE — With school out for the summer, Farmville Parks and Recreation is hosting a packed schedule of summer camps and activities.

The first of six Summer Adventure Camps started on Monday with Animal Planet Week, which included a trip to the Sylvan Bird Park and the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences in Rocky Mount.

The camp also is offering a new program this year with Deputy Drifter, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office courthouse’s emotional support dog.

The camp runs Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Campers will go on field trips every Wednesday and Friday and swim at the Farmville Golf & Country Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The camp also has a different theme each week including Fitness Week, Mad Science Week, Barnyard Week and a Fear Factor Week. Campers will participate in engaging and entertaining activities based on the weekly theme. The camp costs $100 per week to attend and includes lunch provided by Pitt County Schools.

Registration for most sessions of the Summer Adventure Camp are at capacity, but contact the parks and recreation center to be placed on a waiting list.

The summer adventure camp is one of many programs available for kids to enjoy through the summer. The department has also partnered with local coaches to host a series of athletic camps starting next week with baseball and cheerleading. Upcoming camps include football, baseball, soccer, basketball, softball tennis and disc golf at varying costs.

“We are very fortunate to have relationships with a lot of the coaches from the schools, and we have Greenville United leading the soccer camp. It’s great because the instructors will show them the proper way to do things,” Parks and Recreation director Diane White said.

Those who aren’t attending camp can visit the new community splash pad, she said.

“With the weather, the splash pad has been very popular,” White said. The splash pad is located at 3433 Park St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Farmville Municipal Athletic Park, 4240 West Horne Ave., also has added a pickle ball court and construction is underway on a sand volleyball court. “Pickleball is relatively new. We’re trying to get folks out there and draw some attention to the court,” White said.

There are also general programming activities for adults and seniors like art classes, zumba, yoga and line dancing. For more information call 753-6722.