Tales from the Hard Drive Ep2: How a selfless group of pilots set out on a 600 hour rescue to the far reaches of the galaxy. The Rats will pluck you from the void. The galaxy of Elite Dangerous is 100,000 light years across: a replica of the Milky Way shrunken down to fit on your PC, yet still as incomprehensibly vast as outer space. In Elite you can be a trader, an adventurer, an explorer—or the special kind of explorer who sets out to reach the very edges of the galaxy, setting the record for the furthest distance traveled from the Sol system. That kind of ambition doesn't always work out, and when it doesn't you may wind up adrift in deep space with no fuel to get you home. That's when you call the Fuel Rats.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO