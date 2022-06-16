Area students named Golden LEAF scholarship recipients

Four area students are among 215 rural North Carolina students selected to receive a Golden LEAF Scholarship.

Dorien Sutton of Greene Early College High School, Makaela Bullock of South Central High School and Ismyia Fornville and Tydrae Watson of Farmville Central High School were selected for the awards, which provide high school seniors entering college as first year students a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university.

Bullock plans to attend North Carolina State University, while Fornville, Watson and Sutton plan to attend East Carolina University.

Recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.

The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program and selects students for awards.

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For more than 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.