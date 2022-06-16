ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Greene County Senior Center holds first Senior Prom

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
 3 days ago

SNOW HILL — Greene County seniors celebrated their first prom on Friday night at the senior center in Snow Hill.

The event was suggested by senior center clients and approved by the advisory council, Director Sharon Harris said. More than 30 seniors attended the semiformal “Golden Senior Prom,” where they danced, had their prom portraits taken and voted for prom king and queen.

Art Ramos was named prom king, while his wife Yvonne Ramos shared the crown with Joan Wade after receiving the same number of votes for queen.

Art joked that he was fine with the tie and drew a comparison between himself and King Solomon, the biblical king of Israel, who had hundreds of wives.

His wife Yvonne was especially excited about her win because this was her first time attending a prom, and Harris said her co-queen, Joan Wade, became emotional when her name was announced alongside Ramos’.

“It was a great night. We had some who weren’t feeling well that would usually come, but couldn’t make it. Overall, it was a success,” Harris said.

The center plans to hold another senior prom next year.

Visit the senior center activities calendar at greenecountync.gov/june-2021-senior-center-activities-events-calendar or call 747-5436 for information about upcoming events.

neusenews.com

City of Kinston building permits

The following building permits were issued in the City of Kinston:. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 904 West Road, project cost: $40,000. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 1605 Cambridge Drive, project cost: $30,000. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 2144 Autumn Drive, project cost: $50,000. 4/7, Owner, 2813 Oakland Drive, project...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 16 – 19, 2022

Join International Paper, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and United Way of Coastal Carolina volunteers will be installing a new Born Learning Trail at West Craven Park on Friday, June 17, 2022. Installation will begin at 8:00 a.m. and a Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening will be held at 12:00 p.m. The Born Learning Trail will provide opportunities for learning and interaction for the children and families who use the Park.
WNCT

Greenville, other ENC areas to get ARP money

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. Several areas in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, Tarboro, Mount Olive and Wallace, will receive the new source of support for rural economic development projects in North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Zebulon event for horse lovers celebrates Juneteenth

This Sunday marks Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. You can celebrate this historic moment June 17-18 at an event that unites horse lovers and the community -- the Heels, Hoofs and Wheels Juneteenth Explosion. Reporter: Ken Smith.
ZEBULON, NC
Snow Hill, NC
www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

