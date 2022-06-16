Greene County Senior Center holds first Senior Prom

SNOW HILL — Greene County seniors celebrated their first prom on Friday night at the senior center in Snow Hill.

The event was suggested by senior center clients and approved by the advisory council, Director Sharon Harris said. More than 30 seniors attended the semiformal “Golden Senior Prom,” where they danced, had their prom portraits taken and voted for prom king and queen.

Art Ramos was named prom king, while his wife Yvonne Ramos shared the crown with Joan Wade after receiving the same number of votes for queen.

Art joked that he was fine with the tie and drew a comparison between himself and King Solomon, the biblical king of Israel, who had hundreds of wives.

His wife Yvonne was especially excited about her win because this was her first time attending a prom, and Harris said her co-queen, Joan Wade, became emotional when her name was announced alongside Ramos’.

“It was a great night. We had some who weren’t feeling well that would usually come, but couldn’t make it. Overall, it was a success,” Harris said.

The center plans to hold another senior prom next year.

Visit the senior center activities calendar at greenecountync.gov/june-2021-senior-center-activities-events-calendar or call 747-5436 for information about upcoming events.