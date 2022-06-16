ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

7 ways to create – and stick to – a small wedding budget

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Njaec_0gCQlOUm00

Getting married can be a very costly business. With the cost of living crisis and prices ballooning, it’s hardly surprising you might be questioning the cost of everything, even down to the wedding balloons and banners.

And if you have your heart set on a special dress, a sizeable bridal party, fairy-tale flowers and getting hitched in a grand stately home, it does not come cheap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCQHR_0gCQlOUm00

Wedding GIF by NBC - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media2.giphy.com/media/XH3jHyWBXOQBifW6Fe/giphy.gif 440w, https://media2.giphy.com/media/XH3jHyWBXOQBifW6Fe/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media2.giphy.com/media/XH3jHyWBXOQBifW6Fe/giphy.gif?w=440 440w" sizes="(max-width: 440px) 100vw, 440px">

As a result, you might be having second thoughts about how best to plan your big day – without having to splurge more than you can afford to spend.

To point you in the right direction, Alina Jaffer, financial expert at Virgin Money, shares her top tips for creating a wedding on a small budget.

1. Be realistic with your expectations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXkM4_0gCQlOUm00
(Alamy/PA)

“With the average wedding in the UK costing £24,000 in 2021, it’s important you’re realistic with the expectation of what your wedding could look like,” says Jaffer. “Budget weddings don’t need to be any less special than a more expensive event, but they might not look exactly like the lavish celebrations we see on the pages of wedding magazines.”

Instead, she says to get creative with where you’re looking for inspiration – Instagram accounts like @budgetsavvybride and @rockmywedding are great places to find unusual ideas about how to plan and style a wedding on a budget.

“The beauty of budget weddings is that you can get more inventive with how your big day looks – and this can often result in a more personal occasion.”

2. Ensure you and your partner are on the same page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Txs0f_0gCQlOUm00
(Alamy/PA)

“While you might have a clear idea of how much you want to spend on your wedding, you need to ensure your partner is on the same page, otherwise you run the risk of overspending,” warns Jaffer. “Keep in mind the length of your engagement could affect your budget too.

“A longer engagement means you have the potential to save more money ahead of the big day, but on the flip side, it does allow you to run the risk of spending more,” notes Jaffer.

“Being clear with your partner about your budget and what your priorities are for your wedding will be crucial if you’re to stick within your spending limits. You don’t want to be surprised by your other half splurging on wedding transport or decorations you weren’t expecting.”

3. Use tools to help you budget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3q8i_0gCQlOUm00
(Alamy/PA)

Once you have your budget in mind, it’s time to start saving, says Jaffer.

“Use the tools available to you through your current account to help you stay on track – many now have savings pot functions, which allow you to create a dedicated ‘pot’ to watch your savings build for the big day.”

If you don’t have one already, she suggests opening a joint current account with your partner, so you can both contribute to the same pot.

“Set clear goals for how much you want to save each month and be strict with how much budget you allocate to each aspect of the big day.”

4. Make sure friends and family know what your plans are

“Pressure from family and friends can sometimes be tricky to negotiate,” says Jaffer. “Expectations for what your big day should look like can differ vastly from your ideal, and the temptation can be to overspend to meet these in order to make others happy, whether that involves the number of guests you invite or the type of catering you opt for.”

As tricky as this might be, Jaffer says it’s important you stick to what you and your partner want, it’s your big day and budget after all.

“Alternatively, if you have family or friends generous enough to contribute to your big day, have a conversation with them as early on in the planning process as possible, so you’re crystal clear on the budget you have to work with.”

5. Be flexible with the venue location and date

“Wedding venues can often be the most expensive part of your wedding. That being said, if you’ve got your heart set on a specific venue, don’t panic. While Saturday weddings during the summer are the most popular time to get married, often you can slash venue costs by being flexible on the day and time of year you choose.”

As Jaffer points out, winter weddings can look just as gorgeous and will often be much cheaper. If you can gather your guests for a mid-week wedding, you’ll be sure to slash the costs further.

“If a Saturday is non-negotiable and you’re looking for wedding venue ideas on a budget, creativity can help you to bring your day to life. Town hall ceremonies, elopements or even an at-home garden wedding are all cost-cutting ideas that are becoming more and more popular.”

6. Get crafty

Prepare to save hundreds if you dare to DIY, says Jaffer. “Try making your own decorations for your venue or ask guests to bring a bake for a dessert table – there are so many ways you can save by doing it yourself.

“You could even make this into a pre-wedding event, invite people to help you get crafty and DIY decorations, or even flower crowns, for the big day.”

If friends or family have got married recently, ask them if you can borrow items like tableware or centrepieces they might have bought for their own wedding.

7. Rent your outfit

“Wedding dresses, suits and bridesmaid outfits can be very expensive, but you can save a huge amount by renting them instead of buying, and it’s also more environmentally friendly,” says Jaffer.

You may even be able to wear a more expensive designer item by renting it. She says there are lots of rental services available that stock options suitable for any budget, and mentions sites such as Hurr and By Rotation.

Even wedding guests are opting to hire their outfits now, so why not spend a fraction of the cost and wear something utterly unique for your special day – chances are, you won’t wear it again anyway.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#On Your Wedding Day#Wedding Planning#Nbc Find Share#Virgin Money
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Bridesmaid reveals she’s considering skipping brother’s wedding after issues with her dress

A woman has revealed that she is considering skipping her brother’s wedding after the bride and fellow bridesmaids refused to tell her what colour her dress should be. In a recent post shared to the Reddit forum, “Am I The A**hole,” u/Educational-Leg1046 explained that she’s currently across the country from her family attending medical school, but that her brother’s fiancée still asked her to be a part of the bridal party despite the fact that the two women aren’t very close.The Reddit user also began by acknowledging that the timing of the wedding is difficult, since it coincides with the...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

My husband's family refused to throw me a bridal shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband and I planned our wedding so abruptly that people thought I was having a baby. I wasn't having a baby. What I was having was a terrible idea. Getting married at just nineteen years old for any reason simply isn't smart. I didn't know that at the time, courtesy of being only nineteen.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever’s Emotional Reaction to Seeing Mom in a Wedding Dress Is Perfect

We love the wedding tradition of first looks. Whether that’s with the groom seeing his bride for the first time or parents looking at their grown-up child, it’s an emotional moment for sure. Tears are shed, and dorky smiles are plastered among faces, all in the best way. The only thing missing is a first look from the bride and groom’s furry friend. And yes, that is a thing!
PETS
Apartment Therapy

The One Thing I’m Putting on My Wedding Registry to Organize Literally My Entire Life

Growing up, I was obsessed with the past. I’d sift gleefully through my mom’s groovy remnants of the ’60s and ’70s, from beaded necklaces to leather headbands. When my cousins moved into a home with a bomb shelter, I was fascinated and delighted. And during summers, I’d volunteer at my hometown’s Victorian village and museum, where I’d dress up in late 1800s garb, selling bottles of root beer to tourists in their “today” clothes. (You know, like normal kids do!)
RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Dog Totally Crashes Couple’s Wedding Vows and We Can’t Get Enough

Weddings are such a special way to celebrate love – it’s no wonder why people love them! At one recent wedding, though, one guest was particularly excited to celebrate alongside his paw-rents. This sweet Labrador Retriever was more than happy to make his way down the aisle, though...
PETS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy