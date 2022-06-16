ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, GA

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baldwin, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Chatham; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Liberty; Long; McIntosh; Montgomery; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Toombs; Treutlen; Washington; Wheeler; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 387 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN BRYAN BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER CHATHAM EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LIBERTY LONG MCINTOSH MONTGOMERY RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TOOMBS TREUTLEN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILKINSON
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Headland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hollis Dairy Road, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Sylvan Grove, Blackwood, Bagwells Crossroads and Kelly Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water covers the road. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located 8 miles southwest of Marianna, and moving west at 15 mph. Penny size hail may also accompany the damaging winds. * Locations impacted include Chipley, Marianna, Bonifay, Bradford, Sneads, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Alford, Wausau, Richter Crossroads, Blue Spring, Union City, Star, Jacobs, Alliance, Smyrna, Bahoma, Compass Lake, Sylvania and Johnson Crossroads.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy