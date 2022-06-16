ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance senior Patrick Burse chooses Baldwin Wallace for swimming, music

By Mike Keating, The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvtOQ_0gCQkxz400

During his four years as an Alliance High School student, Patrick Burse made a splash in swimming, in music and in the classroom.

Burse, who mastered time management to excel in his studies and two extracurricular activities, chose Baldwin Wallace University in Berea to continue his education.

"Their music conservatory is amazing, and I get a chance to continue playing music and swimming," Burse said. "I've been able to [earn] a number of scholarships through the schools, both Alliance and Baldwin Wallace, to help pay the cost."

Burse swam individual and relay events during his high school career. His individual events were the 100-yard breaststroke, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.

"My favorite event was the breaststroke," Burse said.

When he was a freshman, Burse joined juniors Will Rose, Ryan McKnight and Tommy Gress on the 200 freestyle relay. That quartet fared well in its last two postseason meets, placing eighth at the Division II district at Cleveland State and 16th in the state meet at the Canton's Branin Natatorium. The quartet swam a time of 1 minute, 31.87 seconds during the consolation finals, which was an improvement over their district clocking (1:32.42).

"It was great swimming with older and talented guys like Will, Ryan and Tommy, and I was happy we made it to state," Burse said.

Alliance High graduate Patrick Burse, encouraged by his parents, enjoys the challenge of playing drums

With father Brian and mother Lori possessing a musical background, he followed their lead, gravitating to drums. He stayed with that instrument, playing for nine years.

"I've enjoyed playing the drums, but it's also a [challenge]," Burse said. "The hardest thing is doing so many diverse instruments and being able to lead the tempo."

His high school musical background wasn't limited to the band.

"I was also involved in Honors Choir," Burse said.

When Burse, who also has played in the marching band, finishes his education, he intends on becoming a band director, following in the footsteps of his mother. Lori Burse is the band director at Mount Union and a music teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Before that, she was at Regina Coeli Elementary School as band director and an assistant band director at Marlington.

"I owe a lot to my mother and my father, who both still play music in a symphony," Burse said. "They gave me exposure to music and I grew to love it."

In addition to his studies, swimming and music, Burse has been involved with the Boy Scouts. He has been involved in the organization long enough to become an Eagle Scout, the highest-ranking stage, and is delighted with completing a challenging community service project to earn that honor.

"The project was [installing] a 40-foot flag pole at an Alliance park," said Burse. "We didn't install it, but we did the excavating work and painted it. That type of project and scouting itelf has taught me a lot about responsibility."

So has balancing multiple activities.

"I've had a lot of help," Burse said. "It starts with my parents, but it also involves a lot of other people who've cared about me. That shaped me as a student-athlete and I want to continue to grow in college."

Focusing specifically on swimming, his athletic interest, Burse wants to continue approaching the sport the same way he did in high school.

"I ran track and cross country when I was a freshman, along with swimming, but I decided to concentrate on swimming," Burse said. "While I didn't continue those other sports, I learned the same thing from them that I've applied to swimming and to anything I try and that's to do the best you can."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Alliance, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Berea, OH
Education
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Education
City
Berea, OH
Berea, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Music Education#Play Music#Scholarships#Alliance High School#Cleveland State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy