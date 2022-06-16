ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Tigers start 4-game series at home against the Rangers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Texas Rangers (29-33, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-38, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers to begin a four-game series.

Detroit has a 15-20 record in home games and a 24-38 record overall. The Tigers have an 11-30 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas has a 29-33 record overall and a 15-15 record in road games. The Rangers are 2-11 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has six doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 6-for-30 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 16-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Steele Walker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rangers begin 2-game series with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (36-32, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (31-35, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Phillies -102; over/under is 8 1/2...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Astros open 2-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (45-24, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (41-25, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (5-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Mets +112; over/under is 9...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Athletics begin 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (29-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-45, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-4, 6.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Athletics +124; over/under is 8 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Twins open 3-game series against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (34-28, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-30, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); Twins: Joe Ryan (5-3, 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -171, Guardians +147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
The Associated Press

Reds play the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-43, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42 ERA, .82 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Reds +163; over/under is 9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Brewers play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-30, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, three strikeouts); Brewers: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Brewers +130; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Marlins host the Rockies on 3-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (30-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (29-36, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, .00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Rockies +109; over/under is 8 runs.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Padres play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-27, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.91 ERA, .99 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Steele Walker
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Jonathan Hernandez
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#Michae
The Associated Press

Darvish deals, Machado-less Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Led by Yu Darvish, the San Diego Padres bounced back nicely from losing Manny Machado during a disheartening weekend sweep in Colorado. Darvish flirted with trouble before righting himself and throwing seven strong innings, and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

951K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy