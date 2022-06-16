A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.

Exhibits

NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.

SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and Robert Byland is displayed. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts displays works by featured artist Rose West, who started in watercolors and has branched out to mixed media, cold wax and more, through June 26. Julie Armendariz's art will also be exhibited. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill.

A THOUSAND WORDS — Like the pages of a book, artists Joy Cartier, Mark Dunst, Jane Kearns, Stacey Stoudenmeyer and Eliza Williams explore the messy, imperfect space between thoughts and words in this exhibition through July 22. Mixed-media artwork includes paper and paint. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

STUDENT ART SHOW — See work by student artists from public schools, private schools and independent studios, on display through Aug. 22. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Music

HIT FACTORY —"America's Top Cover Band" performs live from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

SHE & HIM — Zooey Deschanel and Matt Ward perform on their "Melt Away" tour at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $49.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

RADICAL REVOLUTION — Six-piece 1980s tribute band Radical Revolution kicks off Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. This is a free, all-ages show. Food will be available for purchase on-site. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

SONNY HESS — Local blues legend Sonny Hess plays at Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

SWIMFISH — Original folk-rocker John Nilsen and Swimfish perform live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

DUO APAIXONADO — Canadian cellist Valdine Ritchie Mishkin and Peruvian guitarist Alfredo Muro perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine will be available for purchase and is included with some ticket packages. Tickets from $25 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

ROSE CITY TROMBONES — Some of the best and most experienced, classically trained trombonists in the Portland area perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. A portion of the proceeds supports Glencoe High School's Shockwave robotics team. Tickets $15 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/rose-city-trombones. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

RICH LAYTON & TOUGH TOWN — The American roots rockers come by Pat's Corner for a live show from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Free, all ages. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

FUNKTOWN PDX — Get down with Funktown PDX, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

BOLLYWOOD DREAMS — One-of-a-kind Bollywood entertainer Prashant aims to make people dance all night long to an irresistible blend of the world's greatest dance beats, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Renowned chalk artist Raziah Roushan and Tualatin Valley Creates will be on-site, creating a beautiful, large-scale chalk artwork inspired in real time by the music of Bollywood Dreams. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

PATRICK LAMB'S HIT FACTORY — Bring your friends and dance, dance, dance to modern hits from Oregon Music Hall of Famer Patrick Lamb, 8-11:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Venue opens at 5 p.m. with food and beverages for purchase. Kruse Way Rotary Foundation will be accepting donations. Tickets $15 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

CASTLETOWN — Enjoy an hour of high-energy "AmeriCeltic" music from this Portland-based band, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. This is a free, all-ages show. Cornelius Public Library, 1370 N. Adair St. in Cornelius.

HILLSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA — For the first time since November 2019, the Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra will perform a live, in-person concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, celebrating the Pacific Northwest. Sharon Northe conducts. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets from $10 at hillsborosymphony.org. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

BEAVERTON COMMUNITY BAND — The oldest community band in Washington County presents "A Salute to the National Pastime," a celebration of baseball through the decades, narrated by Hale Thornburgh, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The program features vocalist Lisa Neher and includes compositions by John Phillip Sousa, James Horner and more. Tickets from $6.50 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

BLEACHERS — Indie power pop band Bleachers, with special guest The Lemon Twigs, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $50.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

BON BON VIVANT — New Orleans-based indie band Bon Bon Vivant brings its unique blend of Americana, jazz and dance rock to 13 Nights on the River from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

RICH SWANGER & THE LITTLE KNOWN BAND — Live folk music is coming to Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

OUTER ORBIT — Funk soul collective Outer Orbit brings original burning soul to Shute Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

FOLK INGENUITY — Chamber Music Northwest brings the masterpieces of Samuel Coleridge Taylor and Josef Suk to the concert hall at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Come early for a young artist prelude in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

SWEETWATER BAND — The band brings country hits to the Columbia Riverfront from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. This concert is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

EAGLE EYES — From Vancouver, British Columbia, Eagle Eyes is the ultimate tribute to the legendary California country rock band, and they're performing live from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

SLAVIC SCENES — String masterpieces by Sergei Prokofiev, Anton Arensky, and Arensky's Ukrainian student Reinhold Glière presented by Chamber Music Northwest will sweep you away with their passion, introspection and inspiration at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Young artist prelude at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

KING PRINCESS — Brooklyn, New York-born and raised vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter King Princess performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets from $39.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

RADIO ROCKIT BAND — Hits from the 1970s, '80s and '90s are coming to the Columbia Riverfront from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. This concert is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

MR. WILSON — Johnny Cash-inspired artist Danny Wilson performs a free, all-ages show at Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

CONJUNTO ALEGRE — Portland salsa scene staple Conjunto Alegre brings the energy on stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

COLORS OF DEBUSSY & CRUMB — Chamber Music Northwest presents an eclectic show inspired by French Impressionism and Black American spirituals at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, plus a young artist prelude at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

TASH SULTANA — Genderfluid Australian recording artist and producer Tash Sultana performs in support of their new album, "Terra Firma," at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets from $35 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

Theater & Dance

UN PAJARITO CANTA — Portland Revels presents "Un Pajarito Canta" (in English, "A Little Bird Told Me"), an original production by Yasmin Ruvalcaba Saludado with lively song, dance and storytelling, with a free, live performance on the Westside at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. The performance is presented in collaboration with Centro Cultural de Washington County. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

QUE BONITA ES MI TIERRA — Ballet Folklorico Academia Gabriela presents "Que Bonita Es Mi Tierra" (in English, "How Beautiful is My Land"), a story of Mexico's diversity told through traditional dance and Academia Gabriela's unique style, with showtimes at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19. This one-hour performance showcases dancers of all ages and levels sharing their love and passion for Mexican culture. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

TROY, USA — Bag&Baggage Productions presents "Troy, USA," an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Troilus and Cressida" by playwrights Don Wilson Glenn and Dmae Lo Roberts, set amid the tumult and unrest of Vietnam War-era America, through June 19. Lawrence Siulagi directs. Tickets from $5 at bagnbaggage.com. The Vault Theater, 350 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MAGICAL VENTRILOQUIST — Vikki Gasko Green presents her award-winning "Magical Ventriloquist" act, with performances at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, and 6 p.m. Friday, June 24. This free, all-ages, outdoor show will delight audiences with singing, dancing and acting. The June 22 performance is at Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro. The June 24 performance is at Magnolia Park, 1810 N.W. 192nd Ave. in Hillsboro.

WHISKEY AND DIAMONDS — Gallery Theater presents "Whiskey and Diamonds," a celebration of Hollywood's golden era, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. This one-night-only show with Kathleen Van De Veere and Richard Pratt features old classics like "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "Mack the Knife" and "Fly Me to the Moon." Tickets $20 at gallerytheater.com. Gallery Theater, 210 N. Ford St. in McMinnville.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN — Broadway Rose Theatre Co. presents "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," the award-winning Clark Gesner musical based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schultz, opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 31. Tickets from $20 at broadwayrose.org. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard.

LAUNDRY & BOURBON/LONE STAR — Mask & Mirror Community Theatre presents "Laundry & Bourbon" and "Lone Star," two one-act comedies written by James McClure and directed by Lennon Smith, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, July 31. Shows feature mature themes and language that may be unsuitable for younger viewers. Tickets $12 at maskandmirror.com. Tualatin Heritage Center, 8700 S.W. Sweek Drive in Tualatin.

THE KISS — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "The Kiss," a Will Vinton fairy tale about love (and a frog) directed by Greg Tamblyn, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus special 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showings on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Tickets from $25 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA — The Sherwood Foundation for the Arts presents "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," the classic Broadway musical duo's take on the time-old tale, opening at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Showtimes are July 22, July 23, July 29 and July 30 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, July 24, and a final showing at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Tickets from $13.50 at sherwoodarts.org. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Community Events & Festivals

HILLSBORO JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — The Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Black Advisory Business Council are teaming up for the inaugural Hillsboro Juneteenth Celebration from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. There will be food, music and speakers, with an emphasis on Black-owned businesses and Black community leaders. Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest is the presenting sponsor. Jerry Willey Plaza at Orenco Station, 943 N.E. Orenco Station Loop in Hillsboro.

CRUISIN' SHERWOOD — The classic car show in Sherwood returns from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Along with vehicles on display, there will be food available for purchase, as well as a beer garden and a kids zone. The show is organized by the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce and title-sponsored by Les Schwab. Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, 16273 S.W. Railroad St. in Sherwood.

TIGARD FESTIVAL OF BALLOONS — The Pacific Northwest's premier hot air ballooning event returns after two years' hiatus from June 24 through June 26. Balloon launches are planned from 5:45-6:15 a.m. all three days, followed by tethered rides from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Not a morning person? Festivities, including food, games, vendor booths, a beer garden and live entertainment, continue all day, and well into the night on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, before the festival closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Tickets $12, good for all three days, at tigardballoon.org. Cook Park, 17005 S.W. 92nd Ave. in Tigard. Public parking at Tigard Swim Center, 8680 S.W. Durham Road in Tigard.

LAKE OSWEGO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS — Two days of art, food and music offer the perfect chance to re-emerge Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. Events will be held at two locations: Lakewood Center for the Arts and George Rogers Park. Lakewood events are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. George Rogers Park events are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. June 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego; and George Rogers Park, 611 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

