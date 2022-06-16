ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

By Mark Miller
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEyIW_0gCQkoHl00 Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Aloha

17455 S.W. Farmington Road

STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dahZM_0gCQkoHl00

Banks

42461 N.W. Market St.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books, crafts and information about the library's summer reading program from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

TEEN CRAFT EVENT — Meet in the community room to create a fairy house, 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 24. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

DROP-IN CRAFT — Make "kindness coins" from air-dry clay any time between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For kids and teens. In-person. No registration required.

COMMUNITY WALKS — Take a historically themed walk around Banks, using the newly published historical Walking Tour book as your guide, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. Meet at the library. No registration required.

RANGER IN THE PARK — Enjoy a fun program led by a ranger from L.L. "Stub" Stewart State Park from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

Beaverton Main

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

NATURE INVESTIGATORS — Join the library for a special storytime followed by an exploration of things in the library's own backyard, 11 a.m.-noon Monday, June 20. Ages 2-8 with family. In-person. Dress for the weather. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

INTRODUCTION TO ZOOM MEETINGS — Learn tips and tricks to get the most out of Zoom meetings, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For adults. Virtual. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

CELEBRATE PRIDE TEEN CRAFTS — Make rainbow-themed crafts in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to celebrate Pride Month. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

POKÉMON CARDS — Bring your Pokémon deck and play against other players in the teen room, from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades 6-8. In-person. There will be three drawings with a pack of cards as the prize. No registration required.

CLAY POT ART — Stop by the teen room and colorfully paint and then Mod Podge a clay pot for a plant, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE TOURNAMENT — Take part in a "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" tournament on the Nintendo Switch in the library's teen room, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Grades 6-12. In-person. Top two winners will receive prizes. No registration required.

BIKE MAINTENANCE WORKSHOP — Learn how to maintain your bicycle and stay safe while riding around town, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by Westside Transportation Alliance in partnership with WashCo Bikes. No registration required.

Beaverton Murray Scholls

11200 S.W. Murray Scholls Place

NATURE BRACELETS — Make nature bracelets at the library from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

DIY PRONOUN PINS — Easily share your pronouns with a pin you make yourself, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. All materials will be provided. No registration required.

PINECONE BIRD FEEDERS — Make some tasty bird feeders to take home and hang in your yard, 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

FAMILY PICNIC — Bring your lunch and a picnic basket, and the library will provide music, storytime and activities, from noon-2 p.m. Monday, June 27. For all ages. In-person. No registration required. This is an outdoor program held on the patio and lawn just north of the library.

I DIG DINOSAURS PUPPET SHOW — Learn a little about history with a silly puppet show from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

Bethany

15325 N.W. Central Drive, Suite J-8

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

GAME TRUCK — Play your favorite console games and maybe even some lawn games outside as well, from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Ages 11-18. In-person. This event is held at Bethany Village Plaza, 4720 N.W. Bethany Blvd. in Bethany.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

SUMMER READING FESTIVAL — Join the library for fun activities, crafts and games from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24. For all ages. In-person. Raffle prizes are available for adults. No registration required.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

KIDS CRAFT NIGHT — Enjoy making fun crafts in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. Ages 5 and up. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

ANIMAL TRACKS AND SIGNS — Dive into the wonderful world of animals and learn all about how to spot their signs, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For kids. In-person. Presented by Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. No registration required.

LEARN TO CATCH MORE FISH — Learn from Tim Lenihan of the NW Steelheaders all about fishing gear, regulations and places to fish locally from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For adults and teens. In-person. No registration required.

A BUG'S LIFE — See 1998 animated film "A Bug's Life" at the library for Family Movie Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

WATERCOLOR ART CLASS — Unleash your creative side with a workshop suitable for beginners and those with experience painting with watercolors, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For adults. In-person. Directions in English and Spanish. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

AFTER HOURS MINI GOLF — Putt through the library on a nine-hole miniature golf course from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Ages 12-18. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILDING FOR HURRICANES — Explore how hurricane forces act on buildings with this take-and-engineer kit available Tuesday, June 21. For kids. Pickup at the library. Participants will need their own fan and spray bottle from home. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PRIDE BRACELETS — Take and make bracelets to mark Pride Month, with materials available for pickup while supplies last Thursday, June 23. For teens. There will be an optional Zoom hangout at 2 p.m. to talk about representation and LGBT+ history. No registration required.

BJ THE CLOWN — Enjoy the highly interactive act of BJ the Clown from 11:15 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Rogers Park, 2421 17th Ave. in Forest Grove.

FLYING ART — Play with color theory and throw some canvasses with paint on them from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 30. Ages 12-18. In-person. Wear clothing you don't mind getting some paint on. This program will be held outdoors right outside the library. No registration required.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

FANNO CREEK TRAIL HISTORY WALKING TOUR — Learn about the history of the Garden Home area while getting your steps in from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. For all ages. In-person. This program is outdoors and involves a 1.2-mile, one-way walk along the Fanno Creek Trail. It will be held rain or shine. Speakers from the Garden Home History Project will share their knowledge of the area during the walking tour. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTzGW_0gCQkoHl00

Hillsboro Brookwood

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

COSPLAY — Get a demonstration and do a quick project on how to create costumes for cosplay from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 12 and older. In-person. This program coincides with the library's monthly meetup for cosplay enthusiasts to show off their creations and share knowledge. No registration required.

DESIGN YOUR OWN VIDEO GAME — Learn how to use Scratch, a kid-friendly, visual programming environment, from 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 6 and older. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

SEWING MACHINE — Learn how to use the sewing machine in the Collaboratory from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

3D PRINTING — Drop in for a demo on how to use the 3D printer in the Collaboratory from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

Hillsboro Shute Park

775 S.E. 10th Ave.

DIY SCREEN PRINTING — Transfer premade designs for a custom print from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. For teens. In-person. Bring an item from home or use available materials while supplies last. No registration required.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

DIY SUNGLASSES CASE — Make a carrying case for your sunglasses from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 27. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

TEEN TIE DYE — Create your own tie-dyed T-shirt from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. Materials will be provided. This event is held at Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

FAMILY PICNIC BINGO — Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic and play free bingo for prizes, from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For all ages. In-person. This event is held at Sunset Ridge West Park, N.W. 293rd Ave. in North Plains.

CAMPFIRE RECIPES THAT WILL IMPRESS — Learn how to make some impressive campfire recipes from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. For all ages. Virtual. This program is part of the library's monthly series, Everyone Can Cook! Participants will receive an email the week before the event with an ingredient list and other information. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

OPPOSITES — Write on the topic of opposites with author Marie Buckley from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. For adults. In-person. This program is part of the library's writing workshop series led by Buckley. No registration required.

THE REPTILE MAN — Learn all about reptiles from around the world with this educational and entertaining program from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by the Oregon Reptile Zoo and will be held at Cannery Square, 22622 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXB51_0gCQkoHl00

Tigard

13500 S.W. Hall Blvd.

PERSONALITY PORTRAITS — Create your very own self-portrait using the ancient art of wet felting, then customize a picture frame to display your creation, with materials available for pickup beginning Sunday, June 19. For kids. Take-and-make. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

IT'S RAINING — Learn about the water cycle and experiment by making your own rainstorm in a cup from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Grades 1-4. In-person. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

TEEN SUMMER READING KICKOFF — Kick off summer with outdoor games and sign up for summer reading, 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

Related
The Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Walking history tours planned for Tigard's Main Street

The first tour, set for Thursday, June 16, explores Tigard's rich past in its downtown core area.Want to find out about the 19th- and 20th-century history of downtown Tigard? Well, you're in luck as the Tigard Public Library hosts three Tigard Main Street History Tours this summer. The first one will be this Thursday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to noon. The tours were begun years ago by Sean Garvey, a retired Tigard Public Library adult services librarian and local historian. Librarian Annie Greenewood-Sprague has taken over Garvey's duties, leading her first tour after being fully instructed by...
TIGARD, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Washington County, OR
Government
City
Bethany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Tigard, OR
County
Washington County, OR
The Times

Beaverton nonprofit thrift store donates to kids in Uganda

Sam's Attic Eclectic Thrift is celebrating 10 years in Beaverton, but it's much more than just a thrift store.Local nonprofit Sam's Attic Eclectic Thrift is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Beaverton. Sam's Attic started as an annual garage sale in Lake Oswego and has since become a 6,000-square-foot store that serves over 450 customers every month. The thrift store, however, is part of something much bigger. Proceeds from Sam's Attic go to Good Samaritan Ministries' Uganda program, supporting GSM International schools and orphanages in the country. GSM Uganda currently serves over 1,500 children in schools and 300 in orphan homes...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Ice age visitor center officially opens in Tualatin

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 9. Hopes are to add more animal bones, including a mammoth, in the future. After years of working to highlight Tualatin's place in Ice Age history, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 9, dedicating the temporary visitor center for the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail. That center at the Tualatin Public Library will be the first of up to 20 facilities spanning from Oregon to Missoula, Montana, to focus on the Missoula floods, caused by a massive ice dam that periodically burst and reformed during the last ice age well over 10,000...
The Times

Sherwood author keeps busy helping inspire other writers

Melanie Dobson, who has lived in Sherwood over 15 years, has published almost 30 books, involving many genres. An award-winning author who resides in Sherwood has a mission of helping would-be writers gain confidence as they pursue their dreams. Melanie Dobson has a busy schedule these days. She is scheduled to attend the Cascade Christian Writers Conference at the Canby Grove Conference Center June 23 through June 26. "They changed it from the Oregon Christian Writers Conference to the Cascade Christian Writers Conference, I believe, because they have people coming in from all over the Pacific Northwest," Dobson...
SHERWOOD, OR
#Library#L L
The Times

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra to hold first concert since 2019

The show on June 25 will feature Native American music and is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.The Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra is holding its first show in over two years next week, with a showcase that celebrates the Pacific Northwest and its Indigenous cultures. The summer concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be held at the Hidden Crek Community Center, located at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro. A press release from the orchestra states that the special performance will feature Robin Gentlewolf, an award-winning Native American flautist. Her style is...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
The Times

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Bridgeport Village undergoes $35M renovation/remodel

The 500,000-square-foot shopping complex will add covered seating, new stage and kids play area.Bridgeport Village is gearing up for a $35 million remodel and renovation project that will result in covered seating areas, a "village green" with new landscaping, a play area, a new community stage, updated store facades, and more. The multimillion-dollar reinvestment, which developers often refer to as a "refresh," will also include a variety of new stores — including two making their first appearance in Oregon. "Place-making and creating comfortable four-season areas of respite are critical elements of the refresh. The additions of the heated covered canopy areas...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Golden fields

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

