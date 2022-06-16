ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

LETTERS: More must be done in fight against Alzheimer's

By The Times
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0gCQkizP00 The Times prints letters from readers this week on Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and AR-15 assault rifles.

Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.

Fight against Alzheimer's continues

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, and as a volunteer for the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, I encourage all Oregon residents to raise awareness and educate themselves on Alzheimer's and other dementia. This devastating disease impacts more than 69,000 Oregonians with that number growing year over year and is the most expensive disease in the nation, impacting patients and caregivers alike.

In addition to raising awareness at home in Oregon, last month I had the pleasure of heading to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of our congressional delegation and urge them to support a number of our priorities including:

• The bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act and Alzheimer's Accountability and Investment Act which would help ensure the nation continues to prioritize Alzheimer's and other dementia

• An additional investment of $226 million for Alzheimer's research at the NIH for 2023

I thank Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, her staff and the rest of our delegation for their time and continued leadership on issues critical to those impacted by dementia.

To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer's, visit alzimpact.org.

Kelly Kalkofen, Beaverton

Assault weapon laws must change

Sixty-three years ago, I was an 18-year-old carrying a military assault weapon in Texas. I was marching to the firing range during Basic Training at Fort Hood, Texas.

The drill sergeant was extolling Army life: "Where else can you carry a military rifle through the streets in the middle of the day?"

Sixty-three years later, an 18-year-old celebrates his birthday by purchasing military assault weapons in Uvalde, Texas. He then travels to his preferred firing range, an elementary school classroom!

Is he a member of "a well regulated Militia..." as required by the Second Amendment?

Bob Tufts, West Linn

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Pre-K vs. childcare for all? Should it be a dilemma?

Katie Riley: 'We need a solution that meets the greatest needs first and gears up over time to address the rest.'The PreK4All ballot measure reported on in the Feb. 10 issue of The Times included an interview with Bridget Cooke of Adelante Mujeres. She discussed the merits of their proposal but said they had not decided on the funding mechanism. From a recent presentation, she clarified that it would be funded with a tax on high-income earners similar to the one passed in Multnomah County. Read our story, originally published online Feb. 7, 2022, on the effort to pass universal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Oregon's 'Safe Harbor' eviction protections expire June 30

State extends moratorium for tenants with pending rent assistance applicationsThousands of tenants across Oregon facing housing insecurity will lose access to a key protection against nonpayment evictions if they have not submitted documentation by the end of June. Under Senate Bill 891, passed by lawmakers during the special session in December 2021, tenants can be protected from eviction for a "Safe Harbor" period as long as they have pending applications for rent relief from the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program or through one of 17 licensed community-action agencies statewide. To be eligible for these protections, renters must submit to their...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Beaverton, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Oregon House speaker shuffles committee assignments

Economic Development, Housing, Judiciary and others get new lineups in a potential preview of 2023.Several Oregon House committees will see changes in leaders and members in what may be a preview of the 2023 session, assuming Democrats maintain a majority in the chamber. Perhaps the most significant involves Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, who will relinquish her leadership of the Judiciary Committee and take over a renamed Economic Development and Small Business Committee. Bynum is in her third term. Rep. Jason Kropf, a first-term Democrat from Bend, will lead the Judiciary Committee. The Housing Committee will be led by Rep. Maxine...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton nonprofit thrift store donates to kids in Uganda

Sam's Attic Eclectic Thrift is celebrating 10 years in Beaverton, but it's much more than just a thrift store.Local nonprofit Sam's Attic Eclectic Thrift is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Beaverton. Sam's Attic started as an annual garage sale in Lake Oswego and has since become a 6,000-square-foot store that serves over 450 customers every month. The thrift store, however, is part of something much bigger. Proceeds from Sam's Attic go to Good Samaritan Ministries' Uganda program, supporting GSM International schools and orphanages in the country. GSM Uganda currently serves over 1,500 children in schools and 300 in orphan homes...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Senior Health#Oregonians
Portland Tribune

Report: Climate crisis negatively impacting youth mental health

The Oregon Health Authority finds fires, drought, rising temperatures are chronic stressors for young people. A new report released by the Oregon Health Authority found young people are experiencing negative mental health impacts due to the climate crisis. The report, titled "Climate Change and Youth Mental Health in Oregon," includes...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Army
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
TIGARD, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

American Legion annual state convention comes to Aloha post

American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard will speak at the opening ceremony June 23 on his Oregon tour.The American Legion Department of Oregon is hosting its 103rd annual state convention from June 23 through June 25 in Aloha. Aloha Post 104 will host the annual convention, which will feature a visit from American Legion national commander Paul Dillard. Dillard will speak during the convention's opening ceremony during the evening of Thursday, June 23. Dillard is the head of the century-old national organization, which serves nearly 2 million members nationwide. American Legion spokesperson Charles Schmidt said the annual state convention in...
ALOHA, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
159
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy