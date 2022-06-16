ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

By Mark Miller
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Aloha

17455 S.W. Farmington Road

STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dahZM_0gCQkch300

Banks

42461 N.W. Market St.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books, crafts and information about the library's summer reading program from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

TEEN CRAFT EVENT — Meet in the community room to create a fairy house, 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 24. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

DROP-IN CRAFT — Make "kindness coins" from air-dry clay any time between 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For kids and teens. In-person. No registration required.

COMMUNITY WALKS — Take a historically themed walk around Banks, using the newly published historical Walking Tour book as your guide, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. Meet at the library. No registration required.

RANGER IN THE PARK — Enjoy a fun program led by a ranger from L.L. "Stub" Stewart State Park from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Greenville Park, 41905 N.W. Arbor Park Loop in Banks.

Beaverton Main

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

NATURE INVESTIGATORS — Join the library for a special storytime followed by an exploration of things in the library's own backyard, 11 a.m.-noon Monday, June 20. Ages 2-8 with family. In-person. Dress for the weather. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

INTRODUCTION TO ZOOM MEETINGS — Learn tips and tricks to get the most out of Zoom meetings, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For adults. Virtual. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

CELEBRATE PRIDE TEEN CRAFTS — Make rainbow-themed crafts in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to celebrate Pride Month. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

POKÉMON CARDS — Bring your Pokémon deck and play against other players in the teen room, from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades 6-8. In-person. There will be three drawings with a pack of cards as the prize. No registration required.

CLAY POT ART — Stop by the teen room and colorfully paint and then Mod Podge a clay pot for a plant, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Grades 6-12. In-person. No registration required.

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE TOURNAMENT — Take part in a "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" tournament on the Nintendo Switch in the library's teen room, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Grades 6-12. In-person. Top two winners will receive prizes. No registration required.

BIKE MAINTENANCE WORKSHOP — Learn how to maintain your bicycle and stay safe while riding around town, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by Westside Transportation Alliance in partnership with WashCo Bikes. No registration required.

Beaverton Murray Scholls

11200 S.W. Murray Scholls Place

NATURE BRACELETS — Make nature bracelets at the library from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

DIY PRONOUN PINS — Easily share your pronouns with a pin you make yourself, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For all ages. In-person. All materials will be provided. No registration required.

PINECONE BIRD FEEDERS — Make some tasty bird feeders to take home and hang in your yard, 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 24. Grades K-5. In-person. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

FAMILY PICNIC — Bring your lunch and a picnic basket, and the library will provide music, storytime and activities, from noon-2 p.m. Monday, June 27. For all ages. In-person. No registration required. This is an outdoor program held on the patio and lawn just north of the library.

I DIG DINOSAURS PUPPET SHOW — Learn a little about history with a silly puppet show from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

Bethany

15325 N.W. Central Drive, Suite J-8

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

GAME TRUCK — Play your favorite console games and maybe even some lawn games outside as well, from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Ages 11-18. In-person. This event is held at Bethany Village Plaza, 4720 N.W. Bethany Blvd. in Bethany.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

NATURE WANDS — Pick up grab-and-go craft supplies Friday, June 17, from the library. Ages 5 and up. Supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis. One supply kit per child.

SUMMER READING FESTIVAL — Join the library for fun activities, crafts and games from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24. For all ages. In-person. Raffle prizes are available for adults. No registration required.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

KIDS CRAFT NIGHT — Enjoy making fun crafts in the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. Ages 5 and up. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

ANIMAL TRACKS AND SIGNS — Dive into the wonderful world of animals and learn all about how to spot their signs, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. For kids. In-person. Presented by Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. No registration required.

LEARN TO CATCH MORE FISH — Learn from Tim Lenihan of the NW Steelheaders all about fishing gear, regulations and places to fish locally from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For adults and teens. In-person. No registration required.

A BUG'S LIFE — See 1998 animated film "A Bug's Life" at the library for Family Movie Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. No registration required.

WATERCOLOR ART CLASS — Unleash your creative side with a workshop suitable for beginners and those with experience painting with watercolors, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. For adults. In-person. Directions in English and Spanish. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

AFTER HOURS MINI GOLF — Putt through the library on a nine-hole miniature golf course from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Ages 12-18. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILDING FOR HURRICANES — Explore how hurricane forces act on buildings with this take-and-engineer kit available Tuesday, June 21. For kids. Pickup at the library. Participants will need their own fan and spray bottle from home. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PRIDE BRACELETS — Take and make bracelets to mark Pride Month, with materials available for pickup while supplies last Thursday, June 23. For teens. There will be an optional Zoom hangout at 2 p.m. to talk about representation and LGBT+ history. No registration required.

BJ THE CLOWN — Enjoy the highly interactive act of BJ the Clown from 11:15 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For children. In-person. This event will be held at Rogers Park, 2421 17th Ave. in Forest Grove.

FLYING ART — Play with color theory and throw some canvasses with paint on them from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 30. Ages 12-18. In-person. Wear clothing you don't mind getting some paint on. This program will be held outdoors right outside the library. No registration required.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

FANNO CREEK TRAIL HISTORY WALKING TOUR — Learn about the history of the Garden Home area while getting your steps in from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. For all ages. In-person. This program is outdoors and involves a 1.2-mile, one-way walk along the Fanno Creek Trail. It will be held rain or shine. Speakers from the Garden Home History Project will share their knowledge of the area during the walking tour. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTzGW_0gCQkch300

Hillsboro Brookwood

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

COSPLAY — Get a demonstration and do a quick project on how to create costumes for cosplay from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 12 and older. In-person. This program coincides with the library's monthly meetup for cosplay enthusiasts to show off their creations and share knowledge. No registration required.

DESIGN YOUR OWN VIDEO GAME — Learn how to use Scratch, a kid-friendly, visual programming environment, from 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Ages 6 and older. In-person. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

SEWING MACHINE — Learn how to use the sewing machine in the Collaboratory from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 25. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

3D PRINTING — Drop in for a demo on how to use the 3D printer in the Collaboratory from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

Hillsboro Shute Park

775 S.E. 10th Ave.

DIY SCREEN PRINTING — Transfer premade designs for a custom print from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. For teens. In-person. Bring an item from home or use available materials while supplies last. No registration required.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOOK SAFE — Turn an old book into a new secret hiding place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For teens. In-person. Refreshments will be served. No registration required.

DIY SUNGLASSES CASE — Make a carrying case for your sunglasses from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 27. Ages 12 and older. In-person. No registration required.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

TEEN TIE DYE — Create your own tie-dyed T-shirt from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. Materials will be provided. This event is held at Jessie Mays Community Park, 30975 N.W. Hillcrest St. in North Plains.

FAMILY PICNIC BINGO — Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic and play free bingo for prizes, from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. For all ages. In-person. This event is held at Sunset Ridge West Park, N.W. 293rd Ave. in North Plains.

CAMPFIRE RECIPES THAT WILL IMPRESS — Learn how to make some impressive campfire recipes from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. For all ages. Virtual. This program is part of the library's monthly series, Everyone Can Cook! Participants will receive an email the week before the event with an ingredient list and other information. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

OPPOSITES — Write on the topic of opposites with author Marie Buckley from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. For adults. In-person. This program is part of the library's writing workshop series led by Buckley. No registration required.

THE REPTILE MAN — Learn all about reptiles from around the world with this educational and entertaining program from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 28. For all ages. In-person. This program is presented by the Oregon Reptile Zoo and will be held at Cannery Square, 22622 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXB51_0gCQkch300

Tigard

13500 S.W. Hall Blvd.

PERSONALITY PORTRAITS — Create your very own self-portrait using the ancient art of wet felting, then customize a picture frame to display your creation, with materials available for pickup beginning Sunday, June 19. For kids. Take-and-make. Materials are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

IT'S RAINING — Learn about the water cycle and experiment by making your own rainstorm in a cup from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Grades 1-4. In-person. Registration required at tigard.libcal.com/calendar.

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

TEEN SUMMER READING KICKOFF — Kick off summer with outdoor games and sign up for summer reading, 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17. For teens. In-person. No registration required.

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard Festival of Balloons takes flight Friday

This year's event in Cook Park features balloons honoring POW/MIA soldiers and people with disabilities.Two first-time features have been added to this year's Tigard Festival of Balloons set for Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at Cook Park. One is an organization that shares the excitement of hot-air ballooning; the other is a group that seeks to honor prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action. Each morning of the event, Reach for the Stars will offer free tethered rides to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority boarding will be given to those with mobility issues, allowing...
TIGARD, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Pre-K vs. childcare for all? Should it be a dilemma?

Katie Riley: 'We need a solution that meets the greatest needs first and gears up over time to address the rest.'The PreK4All ballot measure reported on in the Feb. 10 issue of The Times included an interview with Bridget Cooke of Adelante Mujeres. She discussed the merits of their proposal but said they had not decided on the funding mechanism. From a recent presentation, she clarified that it would be funded with a tax on high-income earners similar to the one passed in Multnomah County. Read our story, originally published online Feb. 7, 2022, on the effort to pass universal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

New Cedar Mill Target at old Bales location opens July 17

Target will share more information about the store as opening weekend gets closer.The new Target in Cedar Mill, located at the former Bales Marketplace location, will finally open on Sunday, July 17. Located at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road, the 49,000-square-foot store will be a small-format Target, much like existing Target locations near college campuses or urban neighborhoods. The opening has been a long time coming for Cedar Mill residents. Target hosted a neighborhood meeting back in October 2020, and Washington County approved the company's application to change the use of the space from a grocery store in March 2021. Permitting and renovations have been ongoing since then, and Target finally put up official signage at the site earlier this year. A June 15 press release said Target will share more specific details as the grand opening date gets closer, including how the store will be tailored to serve the neighborhood. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CEDAR MILL, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

American Legion annual state convention comes to Aloha post

American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard will speak at the opening ceremony June 23 on his Oregon tour.The American Legion Department of Oregon is hosting its 103rd annual state convention from June 23 through June 25 in Aloha. Aloha Post 104 will host the annual convention, which will feature a visit from American Legion national commander Paul Dillard. Dillard will speak during the convention's opening ceremony during the evening of Thursday, June 23. Dillard is the head of the century-old national organization, which serves nearly 2 million members nationwide. American Legion spokesperson Charles Schmidt said the annual state convention in...
ALOHA, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra to hold first concert since 2019

The show on June 25 will feature Native American music and is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.The Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra is holding its first show in over two years next week, with a showcase that celebrates the Pacific Northwest and its Indigenous cultures. The summer concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be held at the Hidden Crek Community Center, located at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro. A press release from the orchestra states that the special performance will feature Robin Gentlewolf, an award-winning Native American flautist. Her style is...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
Beaverton Valley Times

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

LETTERS: More must be done in fight against Alzheimer's

The Times prints letters from readers this week on Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and AR-15 assault rifles.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton High School principal retires after 10 years

Principal Anne Erwin's last day as principal is June 30, but the district asked for her help with the new high school.Beaverton High School principal Anne Erwin will retire later this month after 10 years at the school. Before her time at Beaverton High School, Erwin worked for two years at North Eugene High School and Hillsboro High School for 25 years. Her 37-year educating career will come to an end with the 2021-22 school year. "This year's senior class was very special to me," Erwin said, "maybe because we're graduating together." Erwin said she's feeling sad to leave but...
