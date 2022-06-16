ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

LETTERS: More must be done in fight against Alzheimer's

By The Times
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0gCQkMlX00 The Times prints letters from readers this week on Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and AR-15 assault rifles.

Fight against Alzheimer's continues

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, and as a volunteer for the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, I encourage all Oregon residents to raise awareness and educate themselves on Alzheimer's and other dementia. This devastating disease impacts more than 69,000 Oregonians with that number growing year over year and is the most expensive disease in the nation, impacting patients and caregivers alike.

In addition to raising awareness at home in Oregon, last month I had the pleasure of heading to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of our congressional delegation and urge them to support a number of our priorities including:

• The bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act and Alzheimer's Accountability and Investment Act which would help ensure the nation continues to prioritize Alzheimer's and other dementia

• An additional investment of $226 million for Alzheimer's research at the NIH for 2023

I thank Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, her staff and the rest of our delegation for their time and continued leadership on issues critical to those impacted by dementia.

To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer's, visit alzimpact.org.

Kelly Kalkofen, Beaverton

Assault weapon laws must change

Sixty-three years ago, I was an 18-year-old carrying a military assault weapon in Texas. I was marching to the firing range during Basic Training at Fort Hood, Texas.

The drill sergeant was extolling Army life: "Where else can you carry a military rifle through the streets in the middle of the day?"

Sixty-three years later, an 18-year-old celebrates his birthday by purchasing military assault weapons in Uvalde, Texas. He then travels to his preferred firing range, an elementary school classroom!

Is he a member of "a well regulated Militia..." as required by the Second Amendment?

Bob Tufts, West Linn

The Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Oregon's 'Safe Harbor' eviction protections expire June 30

State extends moratorium for tenants with pending rent assistance applicationsThousands of tenants across Oregon facing housing insecurity will lose access to a key protection against nonpayment evictions if they have not submitted documentation by the end of June. Under Senate Bill 891, passed by lawmakers during the special session in December 2021, tenants can be protected from eviction for a "Safe Harbor" period as long as they have pending applications for rent relief from the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program or through one of 17 licensed community-action agencies statewide. To be eligible for these protections, renters must submit to their...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Oregon House speaker shuffles committee assignments

Economic Development, Housing, Judiciary and others get new lineups in a potential preview of 2023.Several Oregon House committees will see changes in leaders and members in what may be a preview of the 2023 session, assuming Democrats maintain a majority in the chamber. Perhaps the most significant involves Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, who will relinquish her leadership of the Judiciary Committee and take over a renamed Economic Development and Small Business Committee. Bynum is in her third term. Rep. Jason Kropf, a first-term Democrat from Bend, will lead the Judiciary Committee. The Housing Committee will be led by Rep. Maxine...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this year, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Report: Climate crisis negatively impacting youth mental health

The Oregon Health Authority finds fires, drought, rising temperatures are chronic stressors for young people. A new report released by the Oregon Health Authority found young people are experiencing negative mental health impacts due to the climate crisis. The report, titled "Climate Change and Youth Mental Health in Oregon," includes direct interviews with youths who reported increased stress, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness and despair tied to climate disasters. Researchers conducted interviews, youth focus groups, story circles and a literature review. The Health Authority report was the product of Gov. Kate Brown's executive order 20-04, which called for the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Ice age visitor center officially opens in Tualatin

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 9. Hopes are to add more animal bones, including a mammoth, in the future. After years of working to highlight Tualatin's place in Ice Age history, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 9, dedicating the temporary visitor center for the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail. That center at the Tualatin Public Library will be the first of up to 20 facilities spanning from Oregon to Missoula, Montana, to focus on the Missoula floods, caused by a massive ice dam that periodically burst and reformed during the last ice age well over 10,000...
The Times

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tigard Flag Day pays tribute to veterans

Quilts of Valor distributed homemade quilts to veterans. There was a motorcycle parade, too.Veterans, ranging from those who served in World War II through the Iraq War, were honored Tuesday afternoon, June 14, during a special Flag Day service held at Tigard's Summerfield Estates Retirement Community. The service included tributes to America's veterans complete with an honor guard, music, poems, and a motorcycle salute and parade from the Patriot Guard Riders and Sunset Harley Owners Group (also know as HOGS). The highlight of the commemoration was the distribution of handmade quilts distributed to veterans by the Beaverton Montavilla...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Sherwood author keeps busy helping inspire other writers

Melanie Dobson, who has lived in Sherwood over 15 years, has published almost 30 books, involving many genres. An award-winning author who resides in Sherwood has a mission of helping would-be writers gain confidence as they pursue their dreams. Melanie Dobson has a busy schedule these days. She is scheduled to attend the Cascade Christian Writers Conference at the Canby Grove Conference Center June 23 through June 26. "They changed it from the Oregon Christian Writers Conference to the Cascade Christian Writers Conference, I believe, because they have people coming in from all over the Pacific Northwest," Dobson...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Walking history tours planned for Tigard's Main Street

The first tour, set for Thursday, June 16, explores Tigard's rich past in its downtown core area.Want to find out about the 19th- and 20th-century history of downtown Tigard? Well, you're in luck as the Tigard Public Library hosts three Tigard Main Street History Tours this summer. The first one will be this Thursday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to noon. The tours were begun years ago by Sean Garvey, a retired Tigard Public Library adult services librarian and local historian. Librarian Annie Greenewood-Sprague has taken over Garvey's duties, leading her first tour after being fully instructed by...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Mindful Therapy Group opens in Tigard

The Tigard location can connect patients with a vast network of mental health clinicians.A Pacific Northwest group of mental health clinicians has set up shop in Tigard with its latest location. Mindful Therapy Group recently moved into only its second Oregon location in a complex at 11740 S.W. 68th Parkway. That site includes up to 24 therapy offices. But beyond just its physical location in Tigard, Mindful Therapy Group gives patients access to a collaborative network of more than 500 licensed and independent clinicians in both Washington and Oregon. Mindful's network of therapists cover hundreds of specialty areas, which...
TIGARD, OR
