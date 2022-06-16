LETTERS: More must be done in fight against Alzheimer's

The Times prints letters from readers this week on Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and AR-15 assault rifles.

Fight against Alzheimer's continues

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, and as a volunteer for the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, I encourage all Oregon residents to raise awareness and educate themselves on Alzheimer's and other dementia. This devastating disease impacts more than 69,000 Oregonians with that number growing year over year and is the most expensive disease in the nation, impacting patients and caregivers alike.

In addition to raising awareness at home in Oregon, last month I had the pleasure of heading to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of our congressional delegation and urge them to support a number of our priorities including:

• The bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act and Alzheimer's Accountability and Investment Act which would help ensure the nation continues to prioritize Alzheimer's and other dementia

• An additional investment of $226 million for Alzheimer's research at the NIH for 2023

I thank Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, her staff and the rest of our delegation for their time and continued leadership on issues critical to those impacted by dementia.

To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer's, visit alzimpact.org.

Kelly Kalkofen, Beaverton

Assault weapon laws must change

Sixty-three years ago, I was an 18-year-old carrying a military assault weapon in Texas. I was marching to the firing range during Basic Training at Fort Hood, Texas.

The drill sergeant was extolling Army life: "Where else can you carry a military rifle through the streets in the middle of the day?"

Sixty-three years later, an 18-year-old celebrates his birthday by purchasing military assault weapons in Uvalde, Texas. He then travels to his preferred firing range, an elementary school classroom!

Is he a member of "a well regulated Militia..." as required by the Second Amendment?

Bob Tufts, West Linn

