ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Juventus expect to complete signing of Paul Pogba

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w561X_0gCQjkn400

What the papers say

Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus and will soon sign a formal four-year deal, according to the Guardian. The World Cup winner’s return to Turin, where he played from 2012 to 2016, appears set after he reportedly rejected an approach from Manchester City . Sky Sports adds the 29-year-old is still in a dialogue with Paris St Germain but is expected to make Italy his home again.

Prospective suitors are said to be lining up for free agent Gareth Bale , whose contract with Real Madrid is ending. Aston Villa , Newcastle and Tottenham are monitoring the 32-year-old Wales forward, reports the Sun, while he has also been linked with a spell at Championship club Cardiff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHCOi_0gCQjkn400

The Telegraph says Inter Milan have officially started negotiations with Chelsea about re-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan. The paper adds the Belgium striker, 29, is aware he will have to take a wage cut to return to the San Siro, where he played from 2019 to 2021.

The Liverpool Echo reports James Tarkowski will be an Everton player before next season begins. The paper says the 29-year-old England international has agreed to terms with Everton and will leave Burnley, but the deal will not be announced until the end of June when the defender’s Turf Moor contract officially expires.

The Mail says newly promoted Nottingham Forest have agreed to take Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, with an option to buy the goalkeeper for £20million. England international Henderson, 25, was sought out by Forest after Brice Samba indicated he was keen to shift to leave.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong : It seems there is only a slim chance of the Holland midfielder shifting to Old Trafford after Barcelona said they do not need to sell players this summer, reports the Mirror.

Vitinha : But A Bola says Manchester United are favourites to sign Porto’s 22-year-old Portugal midfielder.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ryan Giggs ‘sad’ after stepping down as Wales manager with immediate effect

Ryan Giggs has expressed his sadness that he will not be at the 2022 World Cup after standing down as Wales manager with immediate effect.Giggs has been on leave from his post since November 2020 and faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8.Wales qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years earlier this month under Robert Page, and 48-year-old former Manchester United star Giggs has now confirmed that he will not be in Qatar this winter.In a lengthy statement, Giggs said: “After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales...
FIFA
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes believe porpoising issues ‘solved’ amid Red Bull fury at FIA intervention

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes their struggles with ‘porpoising’ have been “solved” as Red Bull reacted furiously to the intervention of the FIA at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.Wolff has said his team worked out a solution for the issue at the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona only to struggle with the low ride of the W13 on the bumpy street tracks in Monaco and Azerbaijan.It led to both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffering from physical pain as a result of the ‘bouncing’ and, in response, triggered a technical directive from the FIA over concerns of...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

706K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy