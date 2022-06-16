Clackamas County approves $2.6M for Tukwila Springs housing aid

Resident services and case management will be provided to 48 units at facility opening in July

48 new residential units in Gladstone will soon provide stable housing for low-income and homeless seniors above age 50 at the nearly-complete Tukwila Springs building, converted from a former congregate care facility.

On Tuesday, June 14, Clackamas County commissioners approved a contract with regional housing authority Home Forward worth approximately $2.6 million to provide each unit with access to resident services including counseling and community building, and 36 units with tailored case management services.

Tukwila Springs is the first development completed within Clackamas County using Metro Affordable Housing Bond funds or state Permanent Supportive Housing funding. The redevelopment project at 18000 Webster Road will officially open in July, with intakes for future residents "already underway," according to Adam Brown, deputy director of the county's Health, Housing and Human Services department.

Clackamas County's newly approved contract with Home Forward, active though 2027, will be funded through revenues from a supportive housing services tax passed by Metro voters in 2020 to address chronic homelessness in the region.

Resident services to be offered at Tukwila Springs will include programs in housing stabilization, healthy living, benefits acquisition and more, with community meetings for activities such as support groups and credit counseling. The front desk will also be staffed with a resident-services employee 10 hours per day, seven days a week to respond to health and safety concerns.

Case-management services will provide personal support and guidance for households needing help accessing mental health care, primary medical care, food, addiction recovery, employment assistance and other critical stabilization resources in the county.

Funding for direct treatment services such as mental health care and addiction recovery is not included in the contract, however. Part of every case manager's responsibilities will be to check in regularly with residents and provide navigation services to connect them with other forms of aid.

Per a county staff report, support from case-management services is "often the missing link in long-term housing success for many highly vulnerable residents."

Applications are facilitated through the county's Coordinated Housing Access waitlist . Target residents of Tukwila Springs include seniors over the age of 50 who earn below 30% of the area median income, with further target demographics including those currently experiencing homelessness, those with disabilities and Gladstone residents facing housing insecurity.

Redevelopment of the 27,000-square-foot single-story building, purchased in 2019, cost a total of $19.4 million funded through $6.4 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits; $5.5 million in Metro Affordable Housing Bond funds; $4.7 million in private funds, $2.4 million in Permanent Supportive Housing funds and $400,000 in Clackamas County HOME funds.

Each of the 40 studios and eight single-room occupancy units have a full private bathroom and most have a kitchen area. Communal areas in the building provide laundry access, a community kitchen, dining hall and living room. Outdoor amenities include a landscaped courtyard and community garden.

Commissioner Martha Schrader on Tuesday said she recently toured the "beautiful facility" and lauded the "remarkable" rehabilitations to the building led by the county's Housing Authority Development Team.

Clackamas County is aiming to develop 1,500 affordable housing units by 2025, with a combined 950 units either already completed, in development, or committed for future development as of late June.

For more information about the Tukwila Springs development, click here . For information about recent supportive housing service project updates in Clackamas County, click here .

