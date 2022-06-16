ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Jersey Shore Towns Impose Curfews in Wild Teen Party Crackdown

By Brian Thompson
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Jersey Shore town is cracking down on unruly teenagers who have taken over beaches and boardwalks at night thus far this summer. Toms River is bringing back a beach curfew for minors in all its barrier island communities, and it will remain in place for the rest of the summer,...

CBS Philly

Wildfire In Wharton State Forest In South Jersey Burns At Least 12,000 Acres, Forces Several Closures

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are fighting fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington and Atlantic Counties. The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Burlington County and has reached 12,000 acres in size as of Monday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says. The fire is 70% contained. WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire @njdepforestfire is making substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Wharton State Forest – Washington, Shamong, Hammonton & Mullica Townships – which has reached 12,000 acres in size and is 70%...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Firefighters Battle Massive Wildfire in NJ's Pine Barrens

New Jersey firefighters have spent two days now battling a major wildfire in the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County and a small part of Atlantic County. And officials say they ruled out a natural cause starting the blaze. The fire, which was being fueled by dry and breezy conditions,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Party on! Ocean City, NJ boardwalk the ‘hottest nightclub’ for teens?

OCEAN CITY — As Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach deal with pop-up parties that bring large groups, other Jersey Shore towns are coping with it on a nightly basis. Ocean City Councilman Jody Levchuck took to his Facebook page to express his concerns about the reputation of Ocean City as a family resort being threatened because of the groups causing mischief on the boardwalk.
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store To Open In South Jersey

There's a new Wawa store coming to South Jersey. Thursday, June 23 marks the grand opening of the store at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland. As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature community organizations and local heroes. There...
VINELAND, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

After 102 years, beloved N.J. nursery set to sell its last plants

David Williams went to work at his family’s Westfield nursery at age five, making his first sales from his own stand just a few years after he learned to count. “I’ve been working here 55 years out of my 60 (years). Started with my little red wagon, and that’s when I was bringing my tomatoes up to the front to sell on my little stand,” Williams said.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Ready to Jump in? Philly Public Pools Start Opening This Week

The time has come to dip you feet or your whole body in the water, Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are opening just in time for the summer of 2022. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that some Philadelphia public pools will begin opening June 21, which happens to also be the start of summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

