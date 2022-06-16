ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

Heat Advisory issued for Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Monroe; Pike; Ralls; Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adair, Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Pettis; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 396 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the 95 to 100 degree range expected this afternoon and early evening. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Itasca, northeastern Aitkin, northeastern Cass, southeastern Koochiching, southern St. Louis and northwestern Carlton Counties through 200 AM CDT At 131 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Squaw Lake, to Gunn, to near Tamarack, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Strong thunderstorms will be near Grand Rapids and Gunn around 135 AM CDT. Coleraine, Cromwell and Warba around 140 AM CDT. Taconite around 145 AM CDT. Squaw Lake, Pengilly and Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area around 150 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oslund, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Brookston and Fond Du Lac Band Brookston Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the 95 to 100 degree range expected this afternoon and early evening. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values into the upper 90s. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BAY COUNTY, MI

