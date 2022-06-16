Heat Advisory issued for Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Itasca, northeastern Aitkin, northeastern Cass, southeastern Koochiching, southern St. Louis and northwestern Carlton Counties through 200 AM CDT At 131 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles west of Squaw Lake, to Gunn, to near Tamarack, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Strong thunderstorms will be near Grand Rapids and Gunn around 135 AM CDT. Coleraine, Cromwell and Warba around 140 AM CDT. Taconite around 145 AM CDT. Squaw Lake, Pengilly and Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area around 150 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Oslund, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Brookston and Fond Du Lac Band Brookston Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
