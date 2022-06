A Japanese airliner is redesigning the art on the tailfins of its planes amid concerns that it suggests the company supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Zipair, a Japanese low-cost carrier, is changing the design on its tail from the letter "Z," which is the symbol often seen painted on Russian military vehicles and on the uniforms of Russian soldiers in Ukraine. The letter "Z" has also become a symbol of Russian solidarity for the war. The company, a subsidiary of Japan Airlines, announced that as of June 18, the "Z" logo would be covered by a decal of a pattern of stripes until all the planes in its fleet can be repainted.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 HOURS AGO