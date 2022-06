On Monday night, the Purchase Line School Board approved the 2022-2023 budget, but it will contain a 5% increase in taxes. With expenses at $21,128,407 and the revenues at $20,792851, the board had to fill the gap with money gained from a tax increase in both Indiana and Clearfield Counties of 5%. That raises mils in Indiana County to 8.52 and in Clearfield County to 73.15. The resulting taxes coming into the district would come to $2,266,701 after the Homestead/Farmstead exemptions are factored in. The board will also utilize $335,556 in fund balance monies to help fill the gap.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO