Wisconsin State

Severe storms spawn tornadoes, powerful winds in Wisconsin

By Thomas Leffler,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 5 days ago

The severe weather forced closures of major interstates, damaged a hospital and left more than 100,000 without power late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Interstate closures and numerous damage reports were just some of the effects felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a host of tornadoes touched down in the state.

Severe thunderstorms that rumbled through Wisconsin, as well as parts of Iowa and Illinois, conjured up the first tornado in the late afternoon on Wednesday in Oakdale, Wisconsin; this was one of several that touched down in the eastern portion of the state.

Multiple tornadoes were reported between Oakdale and neighboring Tomah, Wisconsin, with a large tornado causing a partial closure of I-90 and I-94. Motorists on Interstate 90 were stuck in a standstill in the early evening hours Wednesday, with officials rerouting traffic due to multiple tipped-over semi-trucks.

Footage of the tornado that touched down near Oakdale and Tomah showed the massive severe event engulfing the entire sky:

In Mauston, Wisconsin, law enforcement confirmed tornado damage to a local hospital, with the severity of the damage unknown as of 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday. Another tornado popped up around the same time in Bowler, Wisconsin, in the central region of the state.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 Tornado passed through sections of Mauston in Juneau County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. The tornado had estimated peak winds of 90 mph and a path length of 8.4 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZY28_0gCQfEJQ00

Later in the evening, a tornado was reported to be at least half a mile wide in the Wyeville, Wisconsin, area, with numerous hardwood trees snapped along the tornado's path. What was called a "significant" tornado event also destroyed several homes in the area.

Tornado warnings were prevalent throughout the entire state Wednesday, with sirens heard in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere, Wisconsin:

As of 8:13 p.m. CDT Wednesday, over 122,000 Wisconsin residents were without power due to the swath of storms, according to PowerOutageUS. The highest concentration of outages was in the eastern part of the state, including a 70 percent outage (55,058 tracked customers) in Brown County. By 6 a.m. CDT Thursday, that number had dropped to just under 88,000.

The severe weather is likely to taper off slightly after the threats to the Upper Midwest Wednesday, but the Midwest got break from the severe weather on Thursday as the storms shifted east.

wearegreenbay.com

wiproud.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
natureworldnews.com

Tornado Left Behind a Trail of Destruction in Wisconsin, One Hospital Severely Damaged

The heavy weather prompted the closure of critical interstates, damaged a hospital, and left over 100,000 people without power late Wednesday night. Interstate closures and multiple damage reports were among the repercussions felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a slew of tornadoes struck the state. Severe thunderstorms rumbled over Wisconsin...
Q985

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Tornadoes ravage WI, many reach wind speeds over 85 mph

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
AccuWeather

Late-season snow and cold give parts of Northeast a taste of winter

Never mind that it was just a few days before the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere -- Old Man winter brought wintry scenes and deadly nighttime cold to the higher terrain across the Northeast over the weekend. The frigid conditions were so extreme in some locations across New England that several hikers had to be rescued, and one hiker was pronounced dead due to severe hypothermia near Andover, Maine.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farmers work to keep cows cool in the heat

APPLETON, Wis.— Mark Petersen milked in the heat Monday as temperatures hit the mid-90s to start the week. The Appleton farmer runs a small family dairy farm. He said his cows need to be cool when the weather gets this hot. “Cows tolerate cold so much better than heat...
APPLETON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that a new Rustic Road guide is available. The guide features 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery. The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. The route...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
RACINE, WI
