Are Water Balloon Fights Illegal In New York State?

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO