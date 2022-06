K9 to be on duty later this year

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable. According to Dickinson Fire, Fairway Street from State Avenue to 23rd Avenue is covered in clumps of hail, and drivers should avoid using it. Meanwhile, Dickinson Police said drivers should avoid State Avenue from the...

DICKINSON, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO