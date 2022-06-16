ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft Viva wants to take the busy work out of sales

By Mike Moore
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4Smz_0gCQeBhS00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Having transformed the worlds of office software and video conferencing (among other things) in the past few years, Microsoft has now turned its target towards the world of sales.

The computing giant has unveiled Microsoft Viva Sales as it looks to give businesses of all sizes an AI-powered boost when it comes to modernizing CRM.

The latest addition to its Viva suite of workplace tools will work with any CRM platform, including the likes of Salesforce, Zoho and Freshworks, meaning there’s no need to learn new systems or pay for new subscriptions.

Microsoft Viva Sales

Viva Sales plugs straight into the Microsoft 365 suite to sync with tools such as Excel, Outlook or even Microsoft Teams, drawing data directly and cutting out large periods of “busy work” caused by manual data entry.

Users can tag customers within Microsoft 365 tools, with Viva Sales automatically capturing it as a customer record specific to a single individual, creating a new profile with all the relevant data about that customer. These can then be shared with co-workers to quickly pass on tips or leads without a lengthy research process.

When processed, Viva Sales can use this data to provide recommendations and reminders to users thanks to its built-in ContextIQ AI models, offering real-time insight that Microsoft says could make all the difference when it comes to striking a deal.

“As we emerged from the pandemic, there were some really important changes to the labor market and really, to the heads, and hearts of the people who are in it, how they expect to get their work done - and that's where Viva itself was born,” Jared Spataro, CVP, Modern Work, Microsoft, told TechRadar Pro.

“Viva has a number of different modules associated with it that are for all employees across an organisation,” he noted. “Viva Sales is a brand new take on that - it still is employee experience, but we recognise that while there are many things that apply to all employees, everybody has a job within an organisation and that job is specific, with inputs, outputs, and performance, expectations and view.”

Spataro added that Viva Sales is the start of a new approach for Microsoft, being the first app that takes the idea of an employee experience right down to the role itself.

“It essentially works as a bridge between systems of record and systems of communication - and it's meant to help sellers just get their job done,” he adds. “It allows us to really connect the dots across people who are working, sometimes on the same thing, and then we're able to pull together that to Microsoft graph data together with the system of record, and you’ve got a very rich data set to reason over.”

“This is just the beginning for us,” he concluded, “There's a lot we believe that willl be possible, because we're essentially putting together communications and AI and putting that on top of your system of record - and we think that's just a brand new application area domain really in the industry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWYe_0gCQeBhS00

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Calling all US-based SMBs

TechRadar Pro and IT Pro are seeking US-based small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to take part in a content series focusing on how technology is helping to support their organizations. In this Intel-sponsored campaign, we will be looking at the challenges that SMBs are facing in 2022 and how modern...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRadar

DuckDuckGo slammed by Brave CEO over supposed Microsoft deal

The CEO of crypto-oriented browser (opens in new tab) Brave has slammed rival DuckDuckGo over its affiliation to Microsoft and the wider online tracker (opens in new tab) controversy. For the uninitiated, DuckDuckGo’s mobile browser was recently discovered to have been permitting Microsoft’s trackers (opens in new tab) to operate,...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Cloudflare's Zero Trust offering now covers email, data loss prevention

Cloudflare has expanded its Zero Trust (opens in new tab) offering into email services, as well as data loss prevention (DLP). The company added new capabilities to its Zero Trust SASE platform - Cloudflare One it what it promises to be a “deeply integrated” approach that allows for a simple deployment in just a few clicks, fast performance, and robust security across endpoints (opens in new tab), networks and email.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Norton 360 Advanced: what is it and what’s included?

Norton 360 Advanced is the flagship security suite from the renowned antivirus software maker. Sitting at the top of the Norton 360 range, the package boasts a ton of features and offers coverage for a whole lot of devices, as well as some added benefits including protection from identity theft.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Excel#Microsoft 365#Microsoft Graph#Busy Work#Ai
TechRadar

NordVPN users can now create their own private network with new Meshnet feature

One of the best VPN services around, NordVPN has just launched a new feature that allows its users to create their very own private network. Instead of rerouting internet connections via a VPN server, Meshnet lets users direct their traffic through other devices over encrypted private tunnels. This means that NordVPN subscribers will be able to connect their own, family members' and friends' devices all together.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechRadar

That PayPal alert email could just be a phishing scheme

A newly discovered phishing campaign sees cybercriminals impersonating (opens in new tab) PayPal as they try to scare victims into giving away sensitive information. Cybersecurity researchers from email security company Avanan recently spotted a new campaign that has so far been, relatively successful due to the fact that it doesn’t carry any links.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Snag an Xbox Series S for less with these two excellent EOFY deals

If you’re tired of chasing the Xbox Series X, you’ve got a much better chance at snagging the more affordable Xbox Series S (and getting it with a discount at that). During EOFY sales, there’s two great deals on the console, whether you want to buy outright or grab it on a monthly subscription with Game Pass bundled in.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Five games that should come to macOS 13 Ventura, thanks to Metal 3

I'll get to the point - gaming on the Mac hasn't been the greatest for years, unless your cup of coffee is Angry Birds, Crossy Road, and similar games that work across Apple's devices. While Valve's Steam storefront appeared in 2010 on the Mac, it's all but extinct thanks to...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Roku's new Walmart ads make it too easy to buy stuff

Roku has announced a new partnership with Walmart that will let you buy what its advertisements are recommending you using your TV and streaming stick. But the whole process might be too easy. So-called “shoppable ads” will recommend various Walmart products based on your interests. By clicking on one of...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Azure Blob Storage review

Microsoft’s Azure Blob Storage is a full service object storage provider from a name that everyone who computes knows and can trust with the most critical of applications. Users will appreciate that the pricing is transparent, with discounts available with longer term commitment, along with a high level of security and many certifications.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

European smartphone shipments 'lowest' for nine years

Smartphone shipments in Europe fell by 12% to 49 million during the first quarter of 2022 – the lowest volume for the three-month period in nine years. The figures from Counterpoint Research and strength to concerns that geopolitical and economic uncertainty will hinder any chance of a major recovery in the market. (opens in new tab)
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Sorry QNAP customers, you're under attack again

Another day, another cyberattack against QNAP’s network-attached storage (NAS) devices. This time, QNAP users are being targeted by ech0raix, a known ransomware operator that’s been targeting vulnerable QNAP devices for years now. Users first started recording being hit with ransomware on June 8, and since then, the number...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal delayed in China after social media ban

The release of Diablo Immortal in China has been postponed only days before its scheduled launch, and less than a week after the RPG’s official Weibo account was banned for making derisive comments about the country’s leadership. Diablo Immortal’s delay was announced by Blizzard in a blog post...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Returnal developer is spinning scrapped content into a new game - and I'm all for it

We've known for some time that Housemarque's working on its next game, and we've now learned it features cut "ideas and narrative systems" from Returnal. Following its launch last year, Returnal marked one of Sony's earliest PS5 exclusives, with the roguelike following protagonist Selene trying to escape a hostile alien planet. We've seen substantial updates since then, including an endless mode, Tower of Sisyphus, and we recently learned Housemarque is working on its next project, which it's confirmed is a new IP and won't be Returnal 2.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Cisco tells customers to upgrade VPN routers or risk attack

Cisco has advised customers to trade in old Small Business RV VPN routers for newer models, as the old ones have high-severity vulnerabilities that it won’t be patching. As reported by BleepingComputer, the company recently discovered a vulnerability revolving around insufficient user input validation of incoming HPPT packets. By sending a “specially crafted request” to the web-based management interface of these devices, an attacker could end up with root-level privileges. Essentially, they’d be getting free access to the endpoint (opens in new tab).
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

New Microsoft 365 service gives you a better way to protect all your devices

Microsoft has announced an expansion of its software subscription package that should help users better protect their various devices against cyberthreats. As described in a new blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft 365 (opens in new tab) customers will now benefit from a service called Microsoft Defender for Individuals, billed as “a new security app designed to keep individuals and families safer online”.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

You can buy access to a company's data on the Dark Web for less than a Macbook

Cybercriminals looking to gain access to a company’s endpoints and infrastructure can do that for the price of a Macbook, and sometimes even less, a new report has found. Kaspersky analyzed some 200 posts on the dark web, advertising stolen data, or stolen access to companies of all shapes and sizes, and found that on average, crooks pay an average of $2,000 - $4,000 to access the systems (opens in new tab) of large corporations, which the researchers believe is a solid investment given the potential for major ROI.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy