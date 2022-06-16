NOONAN | CD-8 GOP choice a Republican referendum

Paula Noonan

According to everybody, CD-8 will be one of the most competitive U.S. House of Representatives races in the nation. The district in the north Denver metro area across to Greeley is 40% Hispanic and leans slightly Democratic. Politicos believe the GOP has a good shot at winning because of the midterm election and the economy.

Four candidates are vying for the GOP spot. State House Representative and physician Yadira Caraveo is the sole candidate on the blue ballot.

The two GOP front-runners share common backgrounds. Candidate Lori Saine is a former state house representative who is currently a Weld County commissioner. She replaced former commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer won her current seat as state senator when former Sen. Vickie Marble was term-limited.

The Cook Report out of Washington D.C. says that Lori Saine takes the most conservative post on the primary racetrack. Saine embraces this spot. She says she’s “fighting for freedom and rolling back socialism.”

According to Saine, Democrat Caraveo isn’t a Democrat. She’s a socialist like every other Democrat in the state legislature and close to being a communist. Based on Saine’s comments, slightly more than half of CD-8 must be socialist, leaning to communist. These voters support Democratic policies on gun safety, women’s reproduction rights and climate change.

Barbara Kirkmeyer says she’s the “conservative fighter who wins!” Sometimes that’s true and sometimes it’s not. In 2013, Kirkmeyer joined the state secessionists who wanted to leave Colorado, mostly because of pressure on the energy industry from Democrats. She’s gotten over that effort. In today’s legislature, she’s worked much more often than Saine with the blue people. Of Kirkland’s 41 bills sponsored over two sessions, 30 were bipartisan, or 73%.

Saine had her most bipartisan year in 2019 when 8 of her 11 bills had members of both parties as sponsors. In 2020 she sponsored 16 bills that split 50-50 between bipartisan and GOP-only. That’s a 57% bipartisan sponsorship rate over two sessions.

The two legislators’ overall records on final bill votes contrast significantly. In the 2019 and 2020 General Assembly sessions, Saine had 420 YES votes and 407 NO votes. For the 2021 and 2022 session, Kirkmeyer had 670 YES votes and 331 NO votes.

Saine’s record competed with the most conservative members of the Republican caucus for the position of most negative legislator. Her record was close to ousted House Minority Leader Patrick Neville’s. He lost his leadership position to somewhat more moderate GOPer Hugh McKean from Loveland whose record is more akin to Kirkmeyer’s.

The two women use the same language to define their positions on issues. They both support the second amendment, right to life, controlling the southern border and unfettered oil and gas development. Their differences are in degree.

Saine sponsored bills over several sessions to repeal the "red flag" law on gun safety, repeal ammunition magazine limits, and “protect human life at conception.” She also ran bills over multiple years supporting “a woman’s right to accurate health care information,” legislation to stymie abortion rights.

Kirkmeyer has urgently pursued energy development legislation. She tried to eliminate the 2,000-foot setback rule on new schools and well sites and limit the “promulgation of certain rules and regulations” at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment during public emergencies, a reaction to Gov. Jared Polis’s COVID policies.

Saine has other interests that produced changes in law. She worked on tax issues such as increasing the senior property tax exemption amount and helping individuals who accrued interest on delinquent property tax payments. She was active in hemp regulation and severance tax distribution. She worked with former Republican Sen. Vicki Marble to prohibit posting suicide images on social media. She focused on HOA construction defects policy to help the housing market.

Kirkmeyer also has interests that she pursued successfully. She’s been a leader in disability legislation to increase higher-education opportunities for the disabled, provide transparency related to out-of-home placements for individuals with developmental disabilities and increased funding for special education. She’s also been active in reducing prescription medication expense to consumers. Most important for Adams 14 school district, she sponsored a bill for the state to recommend "community school" status for turn-around schools and districts.

Voters in the Republican primary have a clear choice between the two front-runners. This race’s outcome should tell Coloradans who’s leading the Republican shop.

Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.