USA Triathlon national qualifying event to take place this weekend at Bradys Run Park

Some of the best young athletes throughout the country will be competing this weekend in Beaver County. From Friday, June 17 through Sunday June 19, Bradys Run Park in Brighton Township will be the host site of the 2022 Jenny Lee Tri Cup ― a junior development race sanctioned by USA Triathlon.

The event is a national qualifier for the USA Triathlon junior and youth development series. It will feature over 300 athletes ranging in ages 13-19 who will look to complete a super triathlon, which consists of a 375-meter swim, a 10-kilometer bike ride, and a 2.5 kilometer run, in that exact order. The race, which was originally supposed to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, will instead take place throughout the park and lake at Bradys Run.

This year marks the first time Beaver County has played host to such an event, which has those in charge of brining newcomers into the area excited.

"We're thrilled that USA Triathlon is hosting this event at Bradys Run Park," Gretchen D'Atri of Beaver County Recreation and Tourism said. "They're bringing in so many people from all over the country. We're ready to welcome everyone in and have them see everything that Beaver County has to offer."

The park will be closed for fishing and other activities that take place throughout the course. Spectators are welcomed to come watch the action and are encouraged to park in the lot next to the recreation center. Friday will serve as a day for the athletes to warm up and learn the course, with the first wave of races starting Saturday at 5:30 a.m.