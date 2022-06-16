ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

USA Triathlon national qualifying event to take place this weekend at Bradys Run Park

By Times Sports Staff
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuZrw_0gCQc6RU00

Some of the best young athletes throughout the country will be competing this weekend in Beaver County. From Friday, June 17 through Sunday June 19, Bradys Run Park in Brighton Township will be the host site of the 2022 Jenny Lee Tri Cup ― a junior development race sanctioned by USA Triathlon.

The event is a national qualifier for the USA Triathlon junior and youth development series. It will feature over 300 athletes ranging in ages 13-19 who will look to complete a super triathlon, which consists of a 375-meter swim, a 10-kilometer bike ride, and a 2.5 kilometer run, in that exact order. The race, which was originally supposed to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, will instead take place throughout the park and lake at Bradys Run.

This year marks the first time Beaver County has played host to such an event, which has those in charge of brining newcomers into the area excited.

"We're thrilled that USA Triathlon is hosting this event at Bradys Run Park," Gretchen D'Atri of Beaver County Recreation and Tourism said. "They're bringing in so many people from all over the country. We're ready to welcome everyone in and have them see everything that Beaver County has to offer."

The park will be closed for fishing and other activities that take place throughout the course. Spectators are welcomed to come watch the action and are encouraged to park in the lot next to the recreation center. Friday will serve as a day for the athletes to warm up and learn the course, with the first wave of races starting Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Utah State
County
Beaver County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed on WVa interstate identified as Western Pennsylvania man

WESTON, W.Va. — A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man. State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy says 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Fayette County, was killed...
WKBN

PSP: New Castle man found dead in pond

Troopers said that Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle was found dead after he was swimming in a pond on the 200 block of Kino Road in Washington Township.
Eyewitness News

Bear killed after breaking into several Canton homes

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - State officials killed a bear in Canton on Monday after they say it was found breaking into several homes in north Canton. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, EnCon officers found that a bear had attempted to break into a home through the front door.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Triathlon#Le
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy