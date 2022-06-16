ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

The Boyer Bakery is Possibly Opening a Store in Sun City

By Nadine Blanco
 5 days ago

The Boyer Bakery , a family-owned pastries and sweet shop in Surprise, has something new coming down the pipeline. “Many PROJECTS and PLANS are happening behind the scenes, (we can’t wait to share some of them with you!!),” the bakery said in a recent announcement , adding that they will be closed for a week to take a much needed vacation.

While they didn’t exactly say what those projects and plans might be, What Now Phoenix has obtained real estate intel suggesting that a new location is in the cards. The Boyer Bakery may soon be taking over a 1,847 square-foot space at 10001 W. Bell Road in Sun City .

Calling themselves “a local West Valley ‘Mom & Pop and their Children Shop,’” The Boyer Bakery has been awarded the title of Phoenix Magazine’s Best Bakery in the Valley for the past two years. They are known for their scratch-made breakfast favorites such as Cinnamon Rolls, Poptarts, and Scones, plus their cookies and brownies.

Often garnering long lines and emptying their pastry case by day’s end, it’s no surprise that The Boyer Bakery might be contemplating an expansion. What Now Phoenix has reached out to The Boyer Bakery for comment. We will post an update if we gain more information.

Until then, check out www.theboyerbakery.com to “start your day on the sweet side.”



