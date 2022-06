After her sophomore year, there is little doubt that Abby Williams is one of the best female athletes at Todd County Central. She is a two-sport standout, excelling in both basketball and softball for the Lady Rebels. While we know a great deal about her abilities on the court and on the field, we now get to find out more about her off the field, as Abby Williams is this week’s Spotlight Athlete. Take a look.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO