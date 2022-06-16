ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Wilson plans whirligig welcome for Little League state championship teams

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoRJI_0gCQWpCo00
Linwood Tyndall, infrastructure engineer with Greenlight Community Broadband, installs the wiring necessary for broadcast equipment at the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex to stream baseball games from the stadium.

Little Leaguers, their coaches and parents are lined up for an amazing Wilson welcome during the state championship at the end of July.

“The cool thing about these tournaments is you are guaranteed three games, so when you come to town, you’re here for four nights,” said Wilson Parks and Recreation Director David Lee. “We want to do it up big with a great welcome night that Friday for the families.”

In the coming weeks, the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex will be filled with teams competing at the district level. In previous years, the champions would head to Greenville for the state championship. The Pitt County seat recently secured the Little League World Series on ESPN, and Wilson was the first site choice to relocate the state championship.

“We’re real happy they thought of us,” Lee told the Wilson tourism board Tuesday. “It is a real compliment to our staff on how they run tournaments, but also our stadium because there is nothing like that around here.”

Lee made a pitch to the tourism officials to help financially support the welcome nights for state championship teams in the ages 8-10 and 9-11 divisions. His vision included showing a movie like “The Sandlot” at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park with Parker’s Barbecue and T-shirts for attendees.

“I love the idea of showing everyone a really great night at the Whirligig Park,” said Rebecca Agner, board member and communications and marketing director for the city. “I think it is a great way to show them that Wilson will go the extra mile and really ensure they remember Wilson.”

Before granting any money, tourism officials asked about the number of room nights at area hotels the tournament would spur. Lee said just the players and coaches would account for 96 rooms per week, and that number would only grow with parents and other loved ones traveling to see the kids play in Wilson.

“We can’t guarantee it, but once we get a hold of this tournament, I don’t think we’ll get rid of it,” Lee said of the five-year contracts for the championships. “We’re not on ESPN like Greenville yet, but we’re working on it.”

The cost for both nights is estimated at $13,500, and tourism officials voted to purchase a $10,000 grand slam sponsorship.

“I think this sounds like a great thing to support that will bring in people from all over,” said Mahalia Witter-Merithew, board member and co-owner of Casita Brewing Co. “If we have the money, I don’t know why we wouldn’t support it.”

2022-23 tourism grants

The Wilson County Tourism Development Authority board approved the following grant allocations in response to agency and organization requests:

• The Wilson Arts Center requested and received $18,000.

• Barton College requested and received $10,000.

• The Brittany Willis Memorial Scholarship Soccer Showcase requested and received $5,000.

• Eyes on Main Street requested $37,500 and received $30,000.

• The Oliver Nestus Freeman Round House and African American Museum requested $12,000 and received $10,000.

• The Iconostar Art Studio requested $25,000 and received $5,000.

• The Juneteenth Festival by Mount Hebron Masonic Lodge No. 42 requested $8,000 and received $5,000.

• The N.C. Baseball Museum requested $19,000 and received $10,000.

• The N.C. Whirligig Festival received $20,000.

• The N.C. Whirligig Park and Museum received $20,000

• The Thunder Alley R/C Speedway requested $20,000 and received $5,000.

• The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly requested and received $500.

• The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum requested $25,000 and received $20,000.

• The Wilson Rose Garden requested and received $3,000.

• The Wilson Tobs requested and received $20,000.

Comments / 0

Related
bpr.org

A fresh start for Black farmers in North Carolina

Every year, about this time, Gershwin’s famous opera “Porgy and Bess” comes to mind. “Summertime, and the living is easy. Fish are jumpin’ and the cotton is high. Oh, your daddy’s rich and your ma is good lookin’ so hush little baby don’t you cry.”
AGRICULTURE
country1037fm.com

Two North Carolina Cities Have Homes Overpriced By More Than 50%

Seen some new homes pop up on sale around you lately? That price tag is probably something you should take a little look at. A new study is reporting that two North Carolina cities have homes overpriced by more than 50% and you may not guess which cities those are!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Franklin, Wilson County July 4 celebrations canceled as officials mourn fireworks-related death

Some North Carolina towns are canceling their July 4th celebrations as a show of respect for a recent fireworks-related death. Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small farm in La Grange earlier this month. Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene seven hours after the fire bomb, which started as a controlled burn in a hay field.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Elections Slated For 15 North Carolina Counties On July 26th

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say voters in 15 N.C. counties will go to the polls on July 26th in a mix of municipal general elections, runoff elections and, in Graham and Wake counties, second primaries for sheriff. In 2022, officials say there are no second primaries for statewide or...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, NC
Government
Wilson, NC
Government
City
Wilson, NC
City
Kenly, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
Wilson, NC
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Duplin County to host African American Heritage Festival

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An African American Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Duplin County. The event will be held at 227 Summerlin Crossroad Road in Kenansville. It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Zion AME Zion Church. For more information, contact Desi Campbell at 910-882-3851. Click here to […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Whirligig#Baseball Games#Recreation#Espn
jocoreport.com

Teacher Assistant Of The Year Rewarded For Good Works

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Public Schools Teacher Assistant Chellie Cherry from West Smithfield Elementary was named the 2022 Teacher Assistant of the Year. The reason is crystal clear. A dedicated employee of Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) for nearly 30 years, she has spent twenty-two of those years as a teacher assistant, an amazing feat in and of itself. The cherry on top is that she is a teacher assistant of exceptional students.
SMITHFIELD, NC
power98fm.com

List: Your Favorite Rappers Born/Started In North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some amazing, talented artists in the game. Coming out of the state are great rappers, producers, singers, and more in the music industry. From Da Baby busting on the scene to J. Cole holding it down for years, North Carolina is the birthplace of many talented artists.
COMBAT SPORTS
campbell.edu

Medical school mourns loss of psychiatry chair, professor

Dr. Harold “Hal” Elliott, chair of psychiatry for the Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine, died unexpectedly at his home in Fuquay-Varina on June 7. He was 58. Elliott joined Campbell University in 2017 after serving as psychiatry residency program director at Michigan State University and before that, East Tennessee State University. A native of Clover, South Carolina, Elliott earned his undergraduate degree from Davidson College and his MD from the Medical University of South Carolina School of Medicine.
BUIES CREEK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25. To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812. Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to...
BETHEL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Restaurant inspections: These Raleigh restaurants have the best inspection scores

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. This week, 70 restaurants scored an 90 and above. As per the current restaurant and sanitization conditions, 12 restaurants...
RALEIGH, NC
fox46.com

Ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has been pulled from the air

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After Queen City News started asking questions about an ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, it’s been pulled from the air in Charlotte. In the ad, Mayor Lyles asks viewers to tell lawmakers in Raleigh to provide more transportation funding for the Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

New 50-acre Durham park to honor prominent Black figures

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- A new 50-acre park in Durham will open this weekend, and the park’s name will pay honor to two prominent Black figures. Durham Parks and Recreation will host a Grand Opening Celebration for Merrick-Moore Park at 632 N. Hoover Road on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Patient records from UNC Lenoir Health Care hacked

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Personal information belonging to thousands of patients at one Eastern Carolina hospital has been hacked. UNC Lenoir Health Care has notified over 4,700 patients that someone may have their names, social security numbers, medical codes, street addresses, phone numbers, emails, dates of birth, and genders. The...
KINSTON, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
811
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy