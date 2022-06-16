Wilson plans whirligig welcome for Little League state championship teams

Linwood Tyndall, infrastructure engineer with Greenlight Community Broadband, installs the wiring necessary for broadcast equipment at the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex to stream baseball games from the stadium.

Little Leaguers, their coaches and parents are lined up for an amazing Wilson welcome during the state championship at the end of July.

“The cool thing about these tournaments is you are guaranteed three games, so when you come to town, you’re here for four nights,” said Wilson Parks and Recreation Director David Lee. “We want to do it up big with a great welcome night that Friday for the families.”

In the coming weeks, the J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex will be filled with teams competing at the district level. In previous years, the champions would head to Greenville for the state championship. The Pitt County seat recently secured the Little League World Series on ESPN, and Wilson was the first site choice to relocate the state championship.

“We’re real happy they thought of us,” Lee told the Wilson tourism board Tuesday. “It is a real compliment to our staff on how they run tournaments, but also our stadium because there is nothing like that around here.”

Lee made a pitch to the tourism officials to help financially support the welcome nights for state championship teams in the ages 8-10 and 9-11 divisions. His vision included showing a movie like “The Sandlot” at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park with Parker’s Barbecue and T-shirts for attendees.

“I love the idea of showing everyone a really great night at the Whirligig Park,” said Rebecca Agner, board member and communications and marketing director for the city. “I think it is a great way to show them that Wilson will go the extra mile and really ensure they remember Wilson.”

Before granting any money, tourism officials asked about the number of room nights at area hotels the tournament would spur. Lee said just the players and coaches would account for 96 rooms per week, and that number would only grow with parents and other loved ones traveling to see the kids play in Wilson.

“We can’t guarantee it, but once we get a hold of this tournament, I don’t think we’ll get rid of it,” Lee said of the five-year contracts for the championships. “We’re not on ESPN like Greenville yet, but we’re working on it.”

The cost for both nights is estimated at $13,500, and tourism officials voted to purchase a $10,000 grand slam sponsorship.

“I think this sounds like a great thing to support that will bring in people from all over,” said Mahalia Witter-Merithew, board member and co-owner of Casita Brewing Co. “If we have the money, I don’t know why we wouldn’t support it.”

2022-23 tourism grants

The Wilson County Tourism Development Authority board approved the following grant allocations in response to agency and organization requests:

• The Wilson Arts Center requested and received $18,000.

• Barton College requested and received $10,000.

• The Brittany Willis Memorial Scholarship Soccer Showcase requested and received $5,000.

• Eyes on Main Street requested $37,500 and received $30,000.

• The Oliver Nestus Freeman Round House and African American Museum requested $12,000 and received $10,000.

• The Iconostar Art Studio requested $25,000 and received $5,000.

• The Juneteenth Festival by Mount Hebron Masonic Lodge No. 42 requested $8,000 and received $5,000.

• The N.C. Baseball Museum requested $19,000 and received $10,000.

• The N.C. Whirligig Festival received $20,000.

• The N.C. Whirligig Park and Museum received $20,000

• The Thunder Alley R/C Speedway requested $20,000 and received $5,000.

• The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly requested and received $500.

• The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum requested $25,000 and received $20,000.

• The Wilson Rose Garden requested and received $3,000.

• The Wilson Tobs requested and received $20,000.