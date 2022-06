MINNEAPOLIS -- A ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court says that the city must uphold its charter and employ a minimum of 731 police officers, a number the city has been below for many months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd. This ruling comes after eight Northside residents sued the city, citing high levels of violent crime and a lack of police officers. They argued the gun violence, carjackings and break-ins were impacting their daily lives. The ruling came down Monday arguing that "the Mayor has a clear legal duty under the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO